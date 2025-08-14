Privacycheq Launches Aicheq, Ledger-Backed Agentic AI Privacy Consent Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Built on PrivacyCheq's 12-year legacy in consent management and leveraging Hedera's public ledger for speed, transparency, and security, aiCheq tackles the urgent privacy consent challenges posed by the rampant growth of AI agents, facilitating audit-grade, immutable records of user consent, as required by most global and US privacy regulations.

Key capabilities of aiCheq include:



Immutable Consent Ledger: Every consent preference is recorded on Hedera's public ledger, providing an unalterable, transparent log that auditors and stakeholders can trust. Downstream consent is easily verified in realtime by AI agents or humans.

Verifiable Consent Receipts: The platform generates standardized, machine-readable consent receipts (aligned with ISO/IEC TS 27560) that let AI agents and regulators verify when, how, and why consent was obtained.

Automated Rights Fulfillment: aiCheq also logs request and fulfillment of data subject rights (such as access or deletion requests), delivering proof of compliance across jurisdictions. Unified Compliance Logs: All consent and data usage events are consolidated into a single source of truth, simplifying privacy audits and demonstrating adherence to global laws from GDPR to state-level regulations.

In tandem with the product launch, PrivacyCheq has submitted its proposal for standardized agentic consent management to Hashgraph Online for industry adoption. Developed by PrivacyCheq, HCS-19 defines a globally interoperable method for AI agents to document privacy compliance events on the Hedera network. The standard aligns with ISO/IEC TS 27560 (the international specification for consent record information structure.

"Agentic AI is transforming how data is used, and enterprises need confidence that every piece of personal data feeding those models is handled with explicit permission," said Roy Smith, CEO of PrivacyCheq. "Over the past decade, we've helped operationalize privacy consent for web and mobile data. Now, with aiCheq, we're extending that trust framework into enterprise AI compliance."

For a live demo or more information on aiCheq, please visit .

Press Contact

[email protected]

1-800-247-2437 X116

SOURCE PrivacyCheq