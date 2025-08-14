Plant-Based Wellness Brand Univera Launches Best-Selling Joint Supplement In New Mango Stick Packs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Originally available in canister format, RegeniCARE® has earned loyal fans for its ability to support joint comfort, flexibility and mobility. The science-backed formula blends glucosamine sulfate, chondroitin, MSM and Univestin®-a proprietary botanical composition proven to reduce joint discomfort and stiffness, improve mobility and supported by more than 10 clinical trials.

"Our customers are active, busy and increasingly proactive and focused on prevention," said Dr. Mesfin Yimam, Director of Preclinical Development at Univera's affiliate company Unigen, Inc. "Adding another version in this stick format is our response to that since it's easy to carry, quick to take and now available in a refreshing new flavor from the same trusted, science-backed formula, RegeniCARE®."

"RegeniCARE® was created to deliver measurable results grounded in science, not guesswork," said Dr. Qi Jia, Chief Scientific Officer at Unigen, Inc. "We spent years identifying the most effective natural compounds by screening thousands of plants to find those with real impact on joint health. Our clinical study found that users of Univestin® reported enhanced joint flexibility, improved joint comfort and greater joint function based on published clinical trials."

The launch reflects a bigger shift in consumer wellness: joint health is no longer just a concern for older adults. Increasingly, Millennials and Gen Xers are prioritizing movement, mobility and joint structure integrity as part of their daily routines, right alongside skincare, supplements and strength training.

The RegeniCARE® Mango Stick Pack joins Univera's full suite of joint health products and is available now at href="" target="_blank" univer and Amazon . Also available is the Raspberry Stick Pack and canister formats in Mango, Green Apple and Lemon. For more information about Univera's full range of wellness products, please visit href="" target="_blank" univer .

About Univera, Inc.

Univera is dedicated to promoting health and wellness by harnessing the power of nature. Founded in 1976 by Yunho Lee, who was inspired by the benefits of Aloe vera, the company has grown into a global network encompassing farms, research and development facilities, manufacturing operations, and distribution channels. Univera's mission is to "bring the best of nature to humankind," focusing on delivering botanically derived revitalizing compounds. Their award-winning dietary supplements are backed by rigorous scientific research, combining pharmaceutical expertise with natural medicinal plants. For more information about Univera, please visit href="" target="_blank" univer .

