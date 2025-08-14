Sycamore Makes Major Fintech Move, Acquires Tuitionep To Transform How Schools Handle Payments

FREMONT, Neb., Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycamore, a global school management software provider serving hundreds of thousands of users in 46 states and over 40 countries , has acquired TuitionEP, a tuition management and payment processing platform. The deal positions Sycamore as one of the only education technology companies to offer both a full student information system and in-house financial tools-unifying academic, communication, and payment systems under one roof.

For schools, this means a single login now handles everything from grades and attendance to tuition billing and financial aid. Administrators save time. Families get simpler, faster, and more transparent payment options. For groups, dioceses, and associations, district view tools deliver multi-school oversight, streamlined financial tracking, and consolidated reporting for smarter decisions.

"Innovation has always been at the heart of Sycamore's mission," said Glen Ellis, Founder of Sycamore. "This acquisition is more than just an expansion of our capabilities-it's a step forward in redefining how schools manage tuition and financial operations. With Dr. Ryan Lowe as our new CEO, we are strengthening our commitment to combining financial technology and school management software, paving the way for smarter, more sustainable solutions that support schools, students, and families alike."

CEO Dr. Ryan Lowe added: "The education sector has been asking for a truly unified experience. This acquisition delivers it. We're not just making payments easier; we're making the entire school management process smarter, faster, and more connected."

The integration of TuitionEP aligns with Sycamore's long-term vision to lead the EdTech industry with robust technology and financial solutions. Schools will benefit from:



Automated Tuition Processing – Flexible payment schedules and real-time transaction tracking.

Integrated Financial Aid – Manage aid decisions alongside student records.

Unified Data & Communication – Academic, financial, and messaging tools in one secure platform. Mobile Payments – A new app that lets families pay and receive updates instantly.

With demand for connected EdTech and fintech solutions growing, Sycamore is positioned to lead a new wave of efficiency and transparency in private and independent education.

More information: sycamoreleaf

For media inquiries, product demos, or interviews with Dr. Lowe, contact:

John Viscardo

[email protected]

(813) 777-4489

About Sycamore

Sycamore delivers school management solutions that connect administrators, educators, students, and families in one powerful platform. Trusted by schools in 48 states and over 40 countries, Sycamore helps simplify operations, strengthen communication, and now-streamline payments.

SOURCE Sycamore

