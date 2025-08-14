Rep Data Launches Researchu To Simplify High-Quality Survey Fielding For Academic Researchers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The platform is powered by Rep Data's Research Desk engine and includes its proprietary Research Defender fraud detection system, providing the same level of protection trusted by commercial insights teams.

"ResearchU was built with academic realities in mind - tight budgets, looming deadlines, and the need for absolute data integrity," said Ryan Rothe, Chief Revenue Officer at Rep Data. "We've taken what works in commercial research and made it accessible and affordable for universities that can't afford to compromise on quality."

What ResearchU offers academic researchers:



Single-click access to pre-built, nationally representative U.S. quotas.

The market's strongest anti-fraud tool, no need to fear peer review.

Self-service ordering, lowest costs, and remarkable feasibility across 250+ sources. Ability to hand off to Rep Data Research Services for complex sample needs.

Academic researchers create a free account, submit their survey link, and easily begin fielding.

ResearchU was built for academic teams across the U.S. to field nationally representative surveys. Researchers can create a free account at .

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Our mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. In addition to our dedicated research services, Rep Data features Research Desk, an intuitive and centralized DIY platform that secures real, relevant, and reliable data, and Research Defender, our integrated, sophisticated solution to verify data quality and eliminate fraud.

