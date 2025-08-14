Securetech Engages Craft Capital Management To Accelerate Capital Formation, National Exchange Uplisting, And Strategic M&A Growth

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH ), a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing and manufacturing technologies, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure solutions, is pleased to announce its engagement of Craft Capital Management, LLC as its exclusive investment banking partner. Craft Capital will support SecureTech's capital markets strategy, including a bridge financing round, planned uplisting to a national securities exchange, and targeted business development initiatives focused on strategic acquisitions.

Under the engagement, Craft Capital Management will advise SecureTech on capital formation strategies aimed at strengthening the company's balance sheet, providing working capital for near-term acquisition opportunities, and supporting the costs associated with its planned uplist to the NYSE or NASDAQ.

SecureTech recently completed the acquisition of AI UltraProd , a leader in AI-powered industrial manufacturing, and is actively evaluating additional M&A opportunities to expand its market footprint and enhance long-term shareholder value. The partnership with Craft Capital is expected to accelerate these initiatives and position SecureTech for rapid and scalable growth.

J. Scott Sitra, President and CEO of SecureTech, commented,“Engaging Craft Capital Management marks a pivotal step in executing our strategic roadmap. Their deep expertise in capital markets, uplisting transactions, and M&A advisory makes them the ideal partner for this next phase of expansion. Together, we're laying the groundwork for transformative growth and increased shareholder value.”

Mackey McFarlane, Head Investment Banker at Craft Capital Management, said,“We're excited to partner with SecureTech during this dynamic period. The company's visionary leadership, innovative portfolio, and scalable business model make it well-positioned for significant value creation as it advances toward a national exchange listing.”

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTCQB: SCTH ) is a pioneering technology company advancing artificial intelligence, industrial 3D printing, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructures. Its portfolio includes AI UltraProd, a leader in AI-driven 3D industrial manufacturing; Piranha Blockchain, a developer of cutting-edge Web3 security, blockchain architecture, digital asset reserves, and cybersecurity systems; and Top Kontrol, the only patented anti-theft and anti-carjacking system that can automatically stop a carjacking without requiring any driver action. SecureTech is committed to developing transformative solutions that address real-world challenges and problems.

For further information, visit our websites:

securetechinnovations.com | | |

