AI Multi-Agent System Transforms Communications Coaching

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skillful Craftsman Education Technology (NASDAQ: EDTK), a company specializing in educational technology innovation, artificial intelligence skills training, and the digital transformation of educational institutions, announced today an update as to its AI communications app –“Sesame Chat” in English (“Zhi Ma Gou Tong” in Chinese), that was recently launched in the mainland China market. The update addresses the adaptive architecture of its Multi-Agent System (MAS) that powers Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) which is the inaugural product of EDTK's communication skills learning (CSL) assistant series.

EDTK Chief Product Officer Ma Jie commented, "Our Multi-Agent System is equipped with specialized communications capabilities. Each user scenario dynamically activates different AI agent combinations - some analyze conversational styles, others decode emotional cues, while others craft responses - all resulting in a continuous optimization of communications approaches. This fluid collaboration delivers natural, context-perfect suggestions across dating, professional, and social scenarios. Whether navigating nuanced feedback or sparking meaningful connections, Zhi Ma Gou Tong (Sesame Chat) helps to articulate what truly resonates."

An illustration of how our MAS works in a 'Compliment Scenario' is as follows, where five AI agents are deployed to configure and create more effective communications:

Agent 1: ​ Style Profiler ​

Identifies recipient's communication preferences through linguistic patterns (e.g., direct vs. metaphorical expression affinity).

Agent 2: ​ Context Interpreter ​

Analyzes relationship history and recent interactions to determine appropriate intimacy level.

Agent 3: ​ Knowledge Specialist ​

Retrieves relevant frameworks from cultural / contextual databases (e.g., professional admiration vs. romantic appreciation).

Agent 4: ​ Response Architect ​

Generates tailored options balancing creativity and social context, which allows the reply to be appropriate and meaningful.

Agent 5: ​ Quality Validator ​

Each response is scored and the top answers are presented to the user.

"Importantly, our AI agents never debate, they seamlessly collaborate," CPO Ma Jie emphasized, "Each AI agent completes its mission separately using dedicated neural networks to achieve deep reinforcement learning. Based on the iterative process among independent AI agents, as illustrated in the 'Compliment Scenario' above, our CSL assistant series will provide users with customized and effective communications recommendations.”

