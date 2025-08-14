Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Terawulf Stock Skyrocketed 15% In Pre-Market Today What's The $3.7 Billion AI Data Center Deal About?

Terawulf Stock Skyrocketed 15% In Pre-Market Today What's The $3.7 Billion AI Data Center Deal About?


2025-08-14 08:12:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) announced a major step in its AI infrastructure business on Thursday, securing two long-term agreements with Fluidstac, a cloud platform that builds and operates high-performance compute (HPC) clusters for global enterprises. 

Under the 10-year contracts, TeraWulf will deliver over 200 megawatts (MW) of high-density IT power at its Lake Mariner campus in Western New York. The custom-built site is designed to handle demanding, liquid-cooled workloads critical to next-gen artificial intelligence compute. The contracts are expected to generate around $3.7 billion in revenue during the initial ten-year period.

The stock surged over 15% in the pre-market session on Thursday.

Get updates to this developing story <directly on Stocktwits<.

MENAFN14082025007385015968ID1109928723

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search