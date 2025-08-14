Terawulf Stock Skyrocketed 15% In Pre-Market Today What's The $3.7 Billion AI Data Center Deal About?
TeraWulf Inc. (WULF) announced a major step in its AI infrastructure business on Thursday, securing two long-term agreements with Fluidstac, a cloud platform that builds and operates high-performance compute (HPC) clusters for global enterprises.
Under the 10-year contracts, TeraWulf will deliver over 200 megawatts (MW) of high-density IT power at its Lake Mariner campus in Western New York. The custom-built site is designed to handle demanding, liquid-cooled workloads critical to next-gen artificial intelligence compute. The contracts are expected to generate around $3.7 billion in revenue during the initial ten-year period.
The stock surged over 15% in the pre-market session on Thursday.
