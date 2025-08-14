MSAI India Opens In Chandigarh To Bridge The Skill Gap With AI-Integrated Training

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 14, 2025 1:16 am - MSAI India launches in Chandigarh, offering AI-integrated courses in Full Stack Development, HR, and Marketing. With hands-on projects, mentorship, and industry certifications, MSAI bridges the gap between learning and job-ready skills.

Chandigarh, India – A new chapter in skill development has begun in Chandigarh with the launch of the Metropolitan School of Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) – a forward-thinking IT training institute created to bridge the gap between academic learning and the demands of today's AI-driven job market.

The idea for MSAI was born when the founders noticed a recurring challenge: job seekers were motivated and capable, but often lacked the practical, job-ready skills employers were looking for. With artificial intelligence rapidly transforming industries from HR and marketing to software development this gap was only widening.

We didn't start MSAI to follow trends, we started it to fix a problem," said the manager at MSAI. "People need real, usable skills to grow in their careers, and that's exactly what we provide here, hands-on, AI-integrated training that translates into workplace success."

AI-Integrated Career Tracks

MSAI is launching with three specialised certification programs that combine core skills with real-world AI applications:

1. Full Stack Development with AI – Including MERN Stack and Python Development, learners create responsive web apps, manage databases, and automate backend tasks using AI tools.

2. Human Resource Management with AI – Covers AI-powered recruitment, HR analytics, compliance, and onboarding systems through case studies and practical scenarios.

3. Marketing with AI – Equips professionals to plan content, track campaigns, and optimise results using AI-driven tools.

Learning Approach & Benefits

Courses range from 2 months to 6 months, with on-campus learning modes.

All students receive:

1. Dedicated mentor support

2. Real-world project building & portfolio development

3. Interview and resume mentoring

4. Industry-recognized certification

By completing AI-based projects, learners don't just gain knowledge, they show proof of skills to employers.

Why Now?

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a future concept. It is already:

1. Screening resumes & predicting employee performance in HR

2. Generating and analysing campaigns in marketing

3. Debugging code & improving builds in software development

AI literacy is now essential for career growth-and MSAI ensures learners gain it through hands-on practice, not just theory.

Admissions Open for First Cohort

Enrollment for MSAI's first-ever batch is now open, with limited seats available. Interested learners can visit or contact the institute to get personalized course recommendations based on their skills and career goals.

About MSAI

The Metropolitan School of Artificial Intelligence (MSAI) is a newly established IT and professional training institute in Chandigarh dedicated to turning skill gaps into career opportunities. MSAI's unique AI-Integrated Certification Programs in Full Stack Development, Human Resource Management, and Marketing prepare learners to thrive in the modern workplace. With mentorship, live projects, and industry-aligned training, MSAI bridges the gap between learning and employability.