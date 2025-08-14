Modelop Launches Good Decisions, A New Podcast About Human Decision Making In The Age Of AI

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new pod from the leading AI Lifecycle Automation and Governance Software firm sits down with bold thinkers, mission-driven experts, and enterprise leaders navigating the human side of rapidly evolving technology to discuss unique moments, career pivots, and complex decisions with major consequences and lasting impact

CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ModelOp, the leading AI lifecycle automation and governance software for enterprises, announced today the launch of its new podcast Good Decisions. From CIA officers turned CTOs to tech pioneers and data scientists managing billion-dollar risks, these are the stories that are not on LinkedIn. The host, Jay Combs, VP of Marketing at ModelOp, goes beyond buzzwords to explore what drives the people behind tech, data, and AI - their values, lessons, regrets, and their favorite cocktails or hottest takes. This is not another“AI for everything” podcast.









Tune in to learn what authentically drives leaders from Fortune 1000 firms, global SaaS platforms, and regulated industries in the age of AI. Learn from senior enterprise stakeholders, product owners, and technical leaders who are actively navigating the balance between innovation and governance. Hear how critical decisions are made around AI model operations, risk management and internal alignment. Guests also reveal the real blockers to enterprise AI and what the fix is for political, technical, and structural issues. These are honest conversations and lessons learned, allowing you to walk away with the information needed to build responsible, scalable AI within the walls of enterprise.

Each episode is as unique as the guest being interviewed - and every story can offer invaluable insight. Whether you're leading AI strategy or still figuring out what“agentic” means, you'll find something here to challenge your thinking and sharpen your decision-making.

The first episode of Good Decisions features an interview with Skip McCormick , the CTO and Founder of Angularis AI. He has made a career out of complex situations and good decisions - from joining the CIA after 9/11 to building supercomputing systems to fight terrorism, to leading AI governance at one of the world's oldest and largest financial institutions, BNY Mellon. He's now CTO at Angularis AI, helping enterprises navigate AI with speed, security, and integrity.

In the second episode of Good Decisions, you'll meet the legendary technologist, investor, and author with more than 30 years of experience at the intersection of technology and business - John Donovan . As the founder and CEO of Qudit Investments, John leads long-term investments in AI, quantum computing, hypersonic technology, and high-performance computing. He previously served as CEO of AT&T Communications, where he spearheaded global innovation efforts, including the rollout of 5G and software-defined networking. John sits on the boards of Palo Alto Networks and Lockheed Martin and has chaired the President's National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee (NSTAC). He is the author of three books, including The Value Enterprise: Strategies for Building a Value-Based Organization, and is recognized for his thoughtful approach to both technology and leadership.

Want to be a guest? ModelOp is inviting select leaders who are shaping the future of enterprise AI to join them. Click here for more information.

