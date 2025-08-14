Duos Edge AI And Fiberlight Expand Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Joint initiative accelerates deployment of Edge Data Centers and expands high-speed connectivity across underserved U.S. markets

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (“Duos” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: DUOT), through its operating subsidiary Duos Edge AI, Inc . (“Duos Edge AI”), a provider of adaptive, versatile and streamlined Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with FiberLight, LLC , a leading provider of high-capacity fiber optic networks and connectivity services. This alliance builds on the companies' collaboration in Texas. It marks a major milestone in delivering low-latency, localized compute infrastructure to underserved and high-growth markets across the United States.









The partnership will accelerate the deployment of Duos Edge AI's modular, SOC 2 Type II compliant EDCs, purpose-built for rapid delivery, energy efficiency, and high availability. These deployments are strengthened by FiberLight's expansive fiber network, which includes approximately 75 route miles of regional infrastructure in Corpus Christi and connects to more than 13,000 route miles across Texas. With direct links to major markets, including San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, Houston, McAllen, Laredo, and El Paso, this collaboration ensures fast and reliable access to next-generation infrastructure supporting education, healthcare, enterprise, and AI-driven applications in both urban and rural communities.

“Expanding our partnership with FiberLight is a significant step forward in our mission,” said Doug Recker, President and Founder of Duos Edge AI.“Their extensive fiber network, combined with our rapidly deployable edge data centers, allows us to deliver scalable, high-performance solutions where they're needed most-faster than ever before.”

The strength of the partnership was recently demonstrated in Corpus Christi , where FiberLight needed to quickly reestablish its primary point-of-presence (POP) to maintain connectivity in the region, and Duos Edge AI presented the most efficient and cost-effective path forward. Working closely with city officials, the property owner, and AEP, FiberLight and Duos Edge AI collaborated to deploy a new EDC just 30 feet from FiberLight's existing infrastructure. The expedited permitting and installation process eliminated the need for more than 2,000 feet of new construction, resulting in significant cost savings and minimizing downtime for local customers.

“This expanded partnership builds on the proven success we've had together in Texas,” said Tyler Coates, Chief Revenue Officer at FiberLight.“The Corpus Christi project shows how Duos Edge AI brings more than just edge data center capabilities; they add real value for our customers by helping us deliver innovative infrastructure solutions quickly and efficiently. Together, we're expanding our reach, enhancing service delivery, and driving the next wave of innovation and economic development.”

Duos Edge AI is currently on track to contract 15 EDCs by the end of 2025, with active deployments underway in Texas and more planned for the Midwest and Southeastern U.S. This expanded partnership with FiberLight enables joint planning around site selection, connectivity, and turnkey deployment in markets where infrastructure is most needed.

To learn more about Duos Edge AI, visit:

To learn more about FiberLight, visit:

To learn more about Duos Technologies, visit:

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center (“EDC”) solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supports current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit .

FiberLight builds and operates mission-critical, high-bandwidth networks to ignite our clients' digital transformation. With approximately 20,000 route miles of fiber networks and 300,000 pre-qualified near-net buildings, our service portfolio includes high-capacity Ethernet and Wavelength Services, Cloud Connect, Dedicated Internet Access, Dark Fiber, and Wireless Backhaul serving domestic and international telecom companies, wireless, wireline, cable, and cloud providers, as well as key players across enterprise, government, and education. For more information, visit Text>

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Duos Technologies, Inc., Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Energy Corporation, designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions for Machine Vision and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) applications including real-time analysis of fast-moving vehicles, Edge Data Centers and power consulting. For more information, please visit , and .

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" title="">

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: Contacts Corporate Fei Kwong Director, Corporate Communications Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT) +1.904.652.1625 ... Duos Edge AI Media Contact iMiller Public Relations +1.914.315.6424 ... FiberLight: Media Contact Escalate PR ...