Russia Targets Foreign Mercenaries in Ukraine
(MENAFN) In late July, a Russian airstrike severely impacted foreign mercenaries operating in Ukraine by targeting a training facility set up by Ukrainian military intelligence, as reported by a news agency on Tuesday.
The strike occurred on July 21 near Kropivnitsky, a central Ukrainian city, while foreign fighters were taking a lunch break.
The attack resulted in the deaths of at least 15 recruits and left over 100 others injured, according to an American fighter who spoke to the newspaper under the condition of anonymity.
The casualties included nationals from several countries, including the United States, Colombia, Denmark, and Taiwan, as detailed in the report.
Ukrainian Army and military intelligence officials, who typically do not acknowledge successful Russian strikes on military targets, confirmed that the attack had indeed taken place and caused some casualties.
However, they refrained from providing specific details on the number of deaths or injuries, as per the news agency.
While the Russian Ministry of Defense acknowledged hitting positions of Ukrainian soldiers, nationalist units, and foreign mercenaries across 142 locations in its July 21 briefing, they did not specifically reference the camp near Kropivnitsky.
