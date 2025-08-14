403
Passenger Service Solutions Expert CMAC Group Joins BARIG Network
(MENAFN- Claasen Shipyards ) Frankfurt am Main, August 14, 2025. The Board of Airline Representatives in Germany (BARIG) welcomes CMAC Group, a leader in ground transport, accommodation and disruption management, to its business partner network.
CMAC Group operates in more than 100 countries, working with a trusted global network of 13,000+ small and large vehicle supply partners across the UK, Europe and Australia. Through its partnership with BARIG – which represents over 100 national and international airline– – CMAC Group will further strengthen its European growth strategy and commitment to passenger wellbeing.
Wim Kanon, Managing Director at CMAC Group, says: “We are proud to have been delivering continuity and care during disruption for over 18 years. By joining BARIG, we have a stronger platform to collaborate with airlines operating in the region and further develop our industry-wide solution”.”
CMAC Group arranges the movement of over five million passengers each year and delivers technology-led services for its partners facing cancellations, delays or diversions. This includes Smartl–nk – a self-service booking technology for hotels and ground transport, allowing airlines to respond faster in case of exceptional circumstances that can lead to disruptions.
Michael Hoppe, BARIG Chairman and Executive Director, says: “We are delighted to welcome CMAC as an innovative partner that helps airlines improve passenger and ground staff experience in exceptional situations. Its presence in our network supports our ongoing efforts to improve processes and service delivery across the aviation”sector.”
