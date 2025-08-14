Propane Ninja Earns Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 For Fourth Time, Expands Across Florida's Fastest-Growing Markets

LITHIA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propane Ninja, a leading propane logistics and delivery company, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #2501. This marks the company's fourth appearance, following honors in 2021, 2022, and 2024, underscoring its rapid expansion and strong market presence with 260% growth over the last three years.

Serving between 6,000 and 8,000 customers annually, Propane Ninja delivers over 3 million gallons of propane each year across Florida. With a strong market share in Tampa Bay and growing markets in Orlando and Naples, the company has added 25 new employees in the past year and operates a fleet of 27 delivery and service vehicles.

"Florida is one of the most dynamic places in the country to live, work, and grow a business," said Mike Dodd, CEO of Propane Ninja. "Our team takes pride in fueling the homes, businesses, and industries that drive this state forward. Over the next two years, we are strengthening our presence in Orlando and Naples, pursuing acquisitions, and rolling out innovations including AI-powered systems, advanced telemetry, and new safety programs. Our goal is to fill the gap left by others, raise expectations, and deliver a better customer experience statewide. We are ready for Florida's growth and storm seasons with a rail terminal and a two-week fuel supply, something extremely rare in this industry."

The company's 2024 expansion of propane storage capacity from 30,000 to 114,000 gallons has enhanced storm readiness and safeguarded supply during peak demand, ensuring fuel availability for critical infrastructure. Customers benefit from complimentary system checks and priority emergency deliveries during severe weather.

In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, Dodd was named a finalist for BPN Magazine's Industry Innovators 2025 award. Propane Ninja also invests in community partnerships with the Rotary Club of Florida, Chamber of Plant City, Florida Propane Association, and major events including the Florida Strawberry Festival and Florida State Fair.

Inc. 5000 Rankings History

2025: #2501

2024: #2005

2022: #1929

2021: #2644

Learn more: or read the company's profile in LP Gas Magazine Spotlight .

About Propane Ninja

Founded in Florida, Propane Ninja delivers propane solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality clients. Serving Tampa Bay, Orlando, and Naples, the company offers on-demand delivery, safety-focused service, and strategic fuel support.

