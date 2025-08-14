Propane Ninja Earns Spot On 2025 Inc. 5000 For Fourth Time, Expands Across Florida's Fastest-Growing Markets
LITHIA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Propane Ninja, a leading propane logistics and delivery company, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies, ranking #2501. This marks the company's fourth appearance, following honors in 2021, 2022, and 2024, underscoring its rapid expansion and strong market presence with 260% growth over the last three years.
Serving between 6,000 and 8,000 customers annually, Propane Ninja delivers over 3 million gallons of propane each year across Florida. With a strong market share in Tampa Bay and growing markets in Orlando and Naples, the company has added 25 new employees in the past year and operates a fleet of 27 delivery and service vehicles.
"Florida is one of the most dynamic places in the country to live, work, and grow a business," said Mike Dodd, CEO of Propane Ninja. "Our team takes pride in fueling the homes, businesses, and industries that drive this state forward. Over the next two years, we are strengthening our presence in Orlando and Naples, pursuing acquisitions, and rolling out innovations including AI-powered systems, advanced telemetry, and new safety programs. Our goal is to fill the gap left by others, raise expectations, and deliver a better customer experience statewide. We are ready for Florida's growth and storm seasons with a rail terminal and a two-week fuel supply, something extremely rare in this industry."
The company's 2024 expansion of propane storage capacity from 30,000 to 114,000 gallons has enhanced storm readiness and safeguarded supply during peak demand, ensuring fuel availability for critical infrastructure. Customers benefit from complimentary system checks and priority emergency deliveries during severe weather.
In addition to the Inc. 5000 recognition, Dodd was named a finalist for BPN Magazine's Industry Innovators 2025 award. Propane Ninja also invests in community partnerships with the Rotary Club of Florida, Chamber of Plant City, Florida Propane Association, and major events including the Florida Strawberry Festival and Florida State Fair.
Inc. 5000 Rankings History
2025: #2501
2024: #2005
2022: #1929
2021: #2644
Learn more: or read the company's profile in LP Gas Magazine Spotlight .
About Propane Ninja
Founded in Florida, Propane Ninja delivers propane solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, and hospitality clients. Serving Tampa Bay, Orlando, and Naples, the company offers on-demand delivery, safety-focused service, and strategic fuel support.
Media Contact:
Mike Dodd
Chief Executive Officer, Propane Ninja
[email protected]
813-444-2269
SOURCE Propane NinjaWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment