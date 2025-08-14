Firstcash Completes Acquisition Of H&T Group Combination Establishes Firstcash As U.K.'S Leading Pawnbroker Now Operates Over 3,300 Retail Pawn Locations In The U.S., Latin America And The U.K.
|Revenue
|$315
|to
|$340
|Net income
|$35
|to
|$38
|EBITDA
|$60
|to
|$65
- Expected earnings per share accretion for FirstCash from H&T for the balance of 2025 (August 14 through December 31), net of FirstCash's incremental borrowing costs to fund the transaction, is anticipated to be in a range of $0.20 to $0.25 per share.(2)
(1) Amounts presented on a U.S. GAAP basis in USD using a GBP/USD exchange rate of 1.33 and exclude expenses incurred by H&T related to the acquisition.
(2) Assumes effective incremental borrowing rate of approximately 6.5% tax effected at 25%. Estimated accretion reflects typical fourth quarter seasonality trends of increased pawn fees and significant holiday-driven retail sales.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements about the business, financial condition, outlook and prospects of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiaries (together, the“Company”), including estimated financial results for H&T for calendar year 2025 and expected earnings accretion from the acquisition of H&T. Forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“outlook,”“believes,”“projects,”“expects,”“may,”“estimates,”“should,”“plans,”“targets,”“intends,”“could,”“would,”“anticipates,”“potential,”“confident,”“optimistic,” or the negative thereof, or other variations thereon, or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, objectives, estimates, guidance, expectations, outlook and future plans. Forward-looking statements can also be identified by the fact these statements do not relate strictly to historical or current matters. Rather, forward-looking statements relate to anticipated or expected events, activities, trends or results. Because forward-looking statements relate to matters that have not yet occurred, these statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties.
While the Company believes the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurances such expectations will prove to be accurate. Security holders are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Certain factors may cause results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements made in this release. Such factors and risks may include, without limitation, risks related to the extensive regulatory environment in which the Company operates; risks associated with the legal and regulatory proceedings that the Company is a party to or may become a party to in the future; risks related to the Company's acquisitions, including the failure of the Company's acquisitions to deliver the estimated value and benefits expected by the Company and the ability of the Company to continue to identify and consummate acquisitions on favorable terms, if at all; the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits from the H&T acquisition; risks related to the integration of H&T; risks related to the entry into a new geographic market and regulatory regime in the United Kingdom; potential changes in consumer behavior and shopping patterns which could impact demand for the Company's pawn loan, retail, lease-to-own (“LTO”) and retail finance products; labor shortages and increased labor costs; a deterioration in the economic conditions in the United States, Latin America and the United Kingdom, including as a result of inflation, elevated interest rates and trade policy, which potentially could have an impact on discretionary consumer spending and demand for the Company's products; currency fluctuations, primarily involving the Mexican peso as well as the British pound; competition the Company faces from other retailers and providers of retail payment solutions; the ability of the Company to successfully execute on its business strategies; contraction in sales activity at merchant partners of the Company's retail point-of-sale (“POS”) payment solutions business; impact of store closures, financial difficulties or even bankruptcies at the merchant partners of the Company's retail POS payment solutions business; the ability of the Company's retail POS payment solutions business to continue to grow its base of merchant partners, including those outside of the furniture vertical; and other risks discussed and described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), including the risks described in Part 1, Item 1A,“Risk Factors” thereof, and other reports filed with the SEC. Many of these risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, nor can the Company predict, in many cases, all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to report any updates or revisions to any such statement to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.
About FirstCash
FirstCash is a leading international operator of pawn stores focused on serving cash and credit-constrained consumers. FirstCash's more than 3,300 pawn stores in the U.S., Latin America and the United Kingdom. Most of the stores buy and sell a wide variety of jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise, and all make small non-recourse pawn loans secured by pledged personal property.
FirstCash is a component company in both the Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index® and the Russell 2000 Index® . FirstCash's common stock (ticker symbol“ FCFS ”) is traded on the Nasdaq, the creator of the world's first electronic stock market. For additional information regarding FirstCash and the services it provides, visit FirstCash's websites located at and .
For further information, please contact:
Gar Jackson
Global IR Group
Phone: (817) 886-6998
Email: ...
Doug Orr, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (817) 258-2650
Email: ...
Website: investors.firstcash.com
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment