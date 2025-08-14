403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Defense Ministry Claims Ukraine Prepares Provocation
(MENAFN) Ukraine is allegedly preparing a new provocation aimed at derailing upcoming negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.
A group of foreign reporters has already been escorted to the city of Chuguev, located in the Kharkov region.
Their assignment, as per the Ministry's statement, is to "prepare a series of reports about residents of the city in the frontline zone."
The Ukrainian military is reportedly planning a provocative attack involving UAVs and missiles targeting a densely populated residential area or a hospital in Chuguev.
This strike, the Ministry claims, will be "immediately recorded by the Western journalists brought in."
The Ministry further asserted that, should such an incident occur, the responsibility for both the attack and any civilian casualties will be attributed to Russia’s Armed Forces.
The statement also suggested that similar provocations could take place in other Ukrainian-controlled areas.
The Ministry's statement also referenced an incident from April 2022, when Ukrainian forces discovered hundreds of bodies in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, shortly after Russian troops withdrew as part of a "goodwill gesture" during peace talks with Kyiv.
Ukraine quickly accused Russia of being responsible for the deaths, using the event as a justification to suspend peace negotiations.
Moscow has consistently argued that the so-called massacre was a staged event, orchestrated to damage Russia's reputation and undermine the diplomatic efforts.
A group of foreign reporters has already been escorted to the city of Chuguev, located in the Kharkov region.
Their assignment, as per the Ministry's statement, is to "prepare a series of reports about residents of the city in the frontline zone."
The Ukrainian military is reportedly planning a provocative attack involving UAVs and missiles targeting a densely populated residential area or a hospital in Chuguev.
This strike, the Ministry claims, will be "immediately recorded by the Western journalists brought in."
The Ministry further asserted that, should such an incident occur, the responsibility for both the attack and any civilian casualties will be attributed to Russia’s Armed Forces.
The statement also suggested that similar provocations could take place in other Ukrainian-controlled areas.
The Ministry's statement also referenced an incident from April 2022, when Ukrainian forces discovered hundreds of bodies in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, shortly after Russian troops withdrew as part of a "goodwill gesture" during peace talks with Kyiv.
Ukraine quickly accused Russia of being responsible for the deaths, using the event as a justification to suspend peace negotiations.
Moscow has consistently argued that the so-called massacre was a staged event, orchestrated to damage Russia's reputation and undermine the diplomatic efforts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment