Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Defense Ministry Claims Ukraine Prepares Provocation

Russian Defense Ministry Claims Ukraine Prepares Provocation


2025-08-14 07:42:08
(MENAFN) Ukraine is allegedly preparing a new provocation aimed at derailing upcoming negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Friday in Alaska, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

A group of foreign reporters has already been escorted to the city of Chuguev, located in the Kharkov region.

Their assignment, as per the Ministry's statement, is to "prepare a series of reports about residents of the city in the frontline zone."

The Ukrainian military is reportedly planning a provocative attack involving UAVs and missiles targeting a densely populated residential area or a hospital in Chuguev.

This strike, the Ministry claims, will be "immediately recorded by the Western journalists brought in."

The Ministry further asserted that, should such an incident occur, the responsibility for both the attack and any civilian casualties will be attributed to Russia’s Armed Forces.

The statement also suggested that similar provocations could take place in other Ukrainian-controlled areas.

The Ministry's statement also referenced an incident from April 2022, when Ukrainian forces discovered hundreds of bodies in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, shortly after Russian troops withdrew as part of a "goodwill gesture" during peace talks with Kyiv.

Ukraine quickly accused Russia of being responsible for the deaths, using the event as a justification to suspend peace negotiations.

Moscow has consistently argued that the so-called massacre was a staged event, orchestrated to damage Russia's reputation and undermine the diplomatic efforts.

MENAFN14082025000045017167ID1109928449

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search