Corero Network Security Grants Exclusivity In Brazil To Forte Technology As Part Of Regional Expansion

Exclusivity agreement covers Corero's leading and innovative on-premises DDoS protection solutions, delivered through trusted partner Forte Technology

LONDON, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security , (AIM: CNS) (OTCQX: DDOSF ), a recognized leader in DDoS protection and champion of adaptive, real-time service availability, today announced an exclusive channel-reseller agreement appointing Forte Technology of America LLC as the sole authorized reseller of Corero's on-premises DDoS protection solutions in Brazil.

Through this arrangement, Brazilian organizations will gain direct access to Corero's leading and innovative on-premises DDoS protection solutions, delivered through Forte Technology, a trusted partner. Supported by AI-assisted monitoring and analysis tools, these solutions help customers detect and stop attacks in real time. With cyberattacks in Brazil on the rise and critical sectors such as telecom, finance, and government demanding higher resilience, the partnership is set to accelerate adoption in one of Latin America's largest and fastest-growing technology markets. This will allow companies not only to protect their operations but also to create innovative offerings such as managed security services provider (MSSP) or cloud mitigation solutions to meet market demands.

"We are proud to strengthen our relationship with Forte Technology, a trusted partner that shares our vision for protecting networks from evolving cyber threats," said Carl Herberger, CEO at Corero Network Security. "Their deep local expertise and commitment to the Brazilian market will help bring our innovative DDoS protection solutions to more customers, faster."

To drive success, Forte will launch a targeted Brazil growth program that includes exhibiting at major national trade shows, hosting regional marketing events, producing local-language campaigns, and engaging directly with senior decision-makers at the country's largest telecommunications providers.

"This exclusivity agreement marks an exciting milestone for Forte Technology and for the Brazilian market," said Sérgio Simas, CEO at Forte Technology. "I know how important it is for Brazilian businesses to have reliable service and peace of mind when protecting their networks. We have lived the same challenges our customers face, and with Corero we will deliver the protection, responsiveness, and trust they need to operate with confidence. We are proud to promote access to this technology for Brazilian companies. Now we will see scrubbing centers, protected transit services, MSSP platform providers, and cloud mitigation services deployed throughout the country using Corero technology. This is an important step in the fight against DDoS."

Under this exclusivity agreement for the Brazilian market, Corero and Forte will deliver locally tailored services from a partner that understands the region's operational challenges and fast-evolving cyber threat landscape. The partnership aims to provide world-class DDoS protection with the cultural insight, responsiveness, and technical expertise Brazilian organizations need to strengthen defenses and maintain service availability.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQX Market (OTCQX: DDOSF ).

About Forte Technology

Forte Technology of America, a company based in the USA (Wyoming and Florida), was born from a legacy of more than 20 years of the Brazilian Carrier Operator Forte Telecom and operates around the world with a focus on Cybersecurity and high-performance IT. It now officially arrives in the Brazilian market bringing a high standard of creation, planning and execution of Cybersecurity projects, with 24/7 support and a SOC available in Portuguese, English, and Spanish.

SOURCE Corero Network Security

