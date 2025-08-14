Landmark Clinical Study Published In Spine Demonstrates Superiority Of Tissue-Sparing Circumferential Cervical Fusion Over ACDF Alone In Multilevel Cervical Fusion Surgery
Key findings published in Spine include:
-
Superior Fusion Success at 12 Months: CCF achieved a 61.0% composite fusion success rate compared to just 17% in the ACDF group-a nearly fourfold improvement (p<0.001). Fusion was strictly defined by <2° motion at all levels on flexion-extension radiographs and contiguous bridging bone on thin-slice CT at each level, verified by independent imaging reviewers. At the final 24-month follow-up, 75% of CCF patients achieved fusion versus 33% of ACDF patients.
Fewer Reoperations within 24 Months: The need for revision surgery was more than ten times lower in the CCF group (2% vs. 23%, p<0.001).
Improved Composite Safety: CCF showed superior overall safety success at 2 years (50.8% vs. 22.8%, p<0.002), based on fusion success, absence of revision, neurological maintenance or improvement, and NDI score gains. Despite being a circumferential procedure, CCF demonstrated statistically fewer procedure-related complications than ACDF alone (p=0.005), with only 10cc of added blood loss and 98 minutes of additional operative time on average.
"The publication of this randomized controlled trial in Spine represents a significant advancement in our understanding of multi-level cervical fusion," said Dr. K. Brandon Strenge, Lead Author of the publication. "For the first time, we have Level I evidence demonstrating that supplementing 3-level ACDF with minimally invasive posterior stabilization and fusion not only substantially improves fusion rates, but also drastically reduces the need for subsequent revision surgeries. This rigorously conducted study, with its comprehensive fusion criteria and inclusive patient population, provides critical new clinical evidence that reshapes how we approach multi-level cervical fusion cases and how we improve outcomes in high-risk patients."
"The publication of the FUSE study in Spine represents a major milestone for the field of cervical spine surgery," said Jeff Smith, CEO of Providence Medical Technology. "The science is clear: tissue-sparing CCF with CORUS PCSS is safer, more effective, and more durable than ACDF alone in multilevel cervical fusion cases. As such, these results should prompt spine surgeons and payors alike to reconsider how we treat multilevel cervical DDD."
The CORUS PCSS system, now FDA-cleared for use in up to three cervical levels, is designed to achieve posterior fixation with minimal disruption to muscle and soft tissue. Its unique design enables stabilization across the facet joints through a posterior approach, avoiding the high morbidity associated with traditional open posterior fixation.
The FUSE study was conducted under FDA oversight as part of an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and formed the clinical basis for FDA clearance of the CORUS PCSS system in July 2024.
For more information about the FUSE study and to access the Spine publication, visit .
About Providence Medical Technology
Providence is a privately held medical device company focused on tissue-sparing solutions for cervical spinal surgery. The company develops innovative spinal fusion systems designed to improve long-term outcomes and reduce the need for costly revision procedures.
MKT-PMT-771 Rev 0
SOURCE Providence Medical Technology, Inc.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment