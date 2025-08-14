Hyperscale Data Subsidiary Askroi Launches Onlybulls -- A Mobile-Only Investing App With Your Own AI Market Agent

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (" Hyperscale Data " or the " Company "), today announced the launch of OnlyBulls , an app created and implemented by askROI, Inc., a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Hyperscale Data (" askROI "). OnlyBulls is a mobile-only artificial intelligence (" AI ") powered companion app for portfolio management that gives every user their own personal AI market assistant available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

OnlyBulls is currently live in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. OnlyBulls is powered by askROI, the Company's proprietary AI engine built to deliver real-time financial insight, portfolio intelligence, and around-the-clock asset monitoring.

OnlyBulls is designed to act like a full-time assistant that lives in your pocket. With your own assigned AI agent, users receive constant updates, real-time alerts, and actionable intelligence all in the palm of their hand.

"OnlyBulls gives you your own AI-powered financial agent that works for you around the clock," said Milton "Todd" Ault III, Executive Chairman of Hyperscale Data. "It doesn't sleep. It doesn't get sick. It doesn't talk back. It just works every second of every day to help you protect and grow your assets."

Key Features of OnlyBulls at Launch:



Your Own 24/7/365 AI Agent (Powered by askROI): An always-on market analyzing tool tailored to your portfolio and trading goals.



Mobile-Only, Fully Native App: Built from the ground up for iOS and Android with a clean, responsive user interface.



Real-Time Monitoring & Alerts: AI-driven notifications based on live market trends and user-specific asset tracking.

Intelligent Simplicity: Delivering professional-grade tools such as news aggregation, portfolio analysis, and advanced quoting technology in a user-friendly and intuitive manner.

OnlyBulls is the latest strategic release from Hyperscale Data's growing portfolio of AI-driven financial technologies. It is built to serve both new investors and experienced traders looking to stay one step ahead without staying glued to their screens.

OnlyBulls provides informational content only and should not be construed as investment advice. OnlyBulls does not recommend or endorse any specific investment. Market data and AI insights may be incomplete or outdated, and investing carries risk. Users should conduct their own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

For more information on Hyperscale Data and its subsidiaries, Hyperscale Data recommends that stockholders, investors and any other interested parties read Hyperscale Data's public filings and press releases available under the Investor Relations section at hyperscaledata or available at

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Sentinum, Inc., Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines digital assets and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging AI ecosystems and other industries. Hyperscale Data's other wholly owned subsidiary, Ault Capital Group, Inc. (" ACG "), is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact.

Hyperscale Data currently expects the divestiture of ACG (the " Divestiture ") to occur in the first quarter of 2026. Upon the occurrence of the Divestiture, the Company would be an owner and operator of data centers to support high-performance computing services, as well as a holder of the digital assets. Until the Divestiture occurs, the Company will continue to provide, through ACG and its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including an AI software platform, social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma and hotel operations. In addition, ACG is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 190, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

On December 23, 2024, the Company issued one million (1,000,000) shares of a newly designated Series F Exchangeable Preferred Stock (the " Series F Preferred Stock ") to all common stockholders and holders of the Series C Preferred Stock on an as-converted basis. The Divestiture will occur through the voluntary exchange of the Series F Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock and Class B Common Stock of ACG (collectively, the " ACG Shares "). The Company reminds its stockholders that only those holders of the Series F Preferred Stock who agree to surrender such shares, and do not properly withdraw such surrender, in the exchange offer through which the Divestiture will occur, will be entitled to receive the ACG Shares and consequently be stockholders of ACG upon the occurrence of the Divestiture.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "projects," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential," or similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of them publicly in light of new information or future events. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors. More information, including potential risk factors, that could affect the Company's business and financial results are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including, but not limited to, the Company's Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. All filings are available at and on the Company's website at hyperscaledata .

SOURCE Hyperscale Data Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED