Aeries Technology Reports Record Q1 FY2026 Results: Cash Flow Positive, $17M Net Income Turnaround, And Strongest Start To A Fiscal Year In Company History
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025
(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
| JUNE 30,
2025
| MARCH 31,
2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,137
|$
|2,764
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $3,596 and $3,574 as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|9,547
|10,982
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net of allowance of $1 and $0, as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|8,405
|7,581
|Total current assets
|$
|20,089
|$
|21,327
|Property and equipment, net
|1,666
|1,570
|Operating right-of-use assets
|8,955
|9,602
|Deferred tax assets
|4,060
|4,064
|Long-term investments, net of allowance of $77 and $76, as of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, respectively
|1,889
|1,830
|Other assets
|2,166
|1,440
|Total assets
|$
|38,825
|$
|39,833
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY / (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,657
|$
|8,154
|Accrued compensation and related benefits, current
|1,896
|2,432
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|3,048
|2,543
|Short-term borrowings
|5,398
|6,504
|Forward purchase agreement put option liability
|3,780
|5,034
|Other current liabilities
|8,931
|7,753
|Total current liabilities
|$
|30,710
|$
|32,420
|Long term debt
|1,090
|1,096
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|6,356
|7,483
|Derivative warrant liabilities
|606
|629
|Deferred tax liabilities
|170
|139
|Other liabilities
|4,321
|4,170
|Total liabilities
|$
|43,253
|$
|45,937
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 10)
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|60
|(42
|)
|Shareholders' equity / (deficit)
|Preference shares, $0.0001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Class A ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 47,152,626 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30 and March 31, 2025
|5
|5
|Class V ordinary shares, $0.0001 par value; 1 share authorized, issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Net shareholders' investment and additional paid-in capital
|27,203
|27,203
|Less: Common Stock held in treasury at cost; 1,285,392 shares as on June 30, 2025 and 1,285,392 shares as on March 31, 2025
|(724
|)
|(724
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(908
|)
|(908
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(29,868
|)
|(31,380
|)
|Total Aeries Technology, Inc. shareholders' equity / (deficit)
|$
|(4,292
|)
|$
|(5,804
|)
|Noncontrolling interest
|(196
|)
|(258
|)
|Total shareholders' equity / (deficit)
|(4,488
|)
|(6,062
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and shareholders' equity / (deficit)
|$
|38,825
|$
|39,833
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
| AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
|Revenue, net
|$
|15,330
|$
|16,667
|Cost of revenue
|11,552
|12,657
|Gross profit
|3,778
|4,010
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|2,958
|20,430
|Total operating expenses
|2,958
|20,430
|Income / (loss) from operations
|820
|(16,420
|)
|Other income / (expense)
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability
|1,255
|(696
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|23
|757
|Interest income
|72
|79
|Interest expense
|(170
|)
|(147
|)
|Other income / (expense), net
|7
|19
|Total other income / (expense), net
|1,187
|12
|Income / (loss) before income taxes
|2,007
|(16,408
|)
|Income tax (expense) / benefit
|(331
|)
|1,091
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|1,676
|$
|(15,317
|)
|Less: Net income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|62
|(506
|)
|Net income / (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests
|102
|10
|Net income / (loss) attributable to shareholders of Aeries Technology Inc.
|$
|1,512
|$
|(14,821
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding of Class A ordinary shares, basic and diluted
|47,152,626
|37,852,036
|Basic and diluted net loss per Class A ordinary share
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.39
|)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
| AERIES TECHNOLOGY, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the three months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024
(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
2025
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|1,676
|$
|(15,317
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expense
|205
|374
|Stock-based compensation expense
|-
|12,746
|Deferred tax benefit
|56
|(1,241
|)
|Accrued income from long-term investments
|(59
|)
|(52
|)
|Provision for expected credit loss
|22
|1,024
|Sundry balances written back
|(1
|)
|(0
|)
|(Profit)/ loss on sale of property and equipment
|(19
|)
|(1
|)
|Change in fair value of forward purchase agreement put option liability
|(1,255
|)
|(757
|)
|Change in fair value of derivative warrant liabilities
|(23
|)
|696
|Loss on issuance of shares against accounts payable
|-
|78
|Unrealized exchange gain
|(38
|)
|(18
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,660
|104
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|316
|(231
|)
|Operating right-of-use assets
|685
|326
|Other assets
|(786
|)
|(217
|)
|Accounts payable
|(554
|)
|105
|Accrued compensation and related benefits, current
|(571
|)
|(940
|)
|Other current liabilities
|613
|1,617
|Operating lease liabilities
|(661
|)
|(321
|)
|Other liabilities
|103
|305
|Net cash (used in) / provided by operating activities
|1,369
|(1,720
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Acquisition of property and equipment
|(259
|)
|(370
|)
|Sale of property and equipment
|-
|2
|Issuance of loans to affiliates
|-
|(276
|)
|Fixed Deposits placed with banks
|(609
|)
|-
|Payments received for loans to affiliates
|-
|36
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(868
|)
|(608
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Net repayment of short term borrowings
|(1,110
|)
|(166
|)
|Payment of insurance financing liability
|-
|(220
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|240
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(6
|)
|(4
|)
|Payment of finance lease obligations
|(32
|)
|(123
|)
|Payment of deferred transaction costs
|-
|(20
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of Class A ordinary shares, net of issuance cost
|-
|4,678
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|(1,148
|)
|4,385
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|20
|56
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(627
|)
|2,113
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|2,764
|2,084
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$
|2,137
|$
|4,197
|Supplemental cash flow disclosure:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|110
|$
|118
|Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds
|$
|77
|$
|802
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Unpaid deferred transaction costs included in accounts payable and other current liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|643
|Equipment acquired under finance lease obligations
|$
|31
|$
|38
|Property and equipment purchase included in accounts payable
|$
|-
|$
|1
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net income / (loss)
|$
|1,676
|$
|(15,317
|)
|Income tax expense / (benefit)
|331
|(1,091
|)
|Interest income
|(72
|)
|(79
|)
|Interest expense
|170
|147
|Depreciation and amortization
|205
|374
|EBITDA
|$
|2,310
|$
|(15,966
|)
|Adjustments
|(+) Stock-based compensation
|-
|12,746
|(+) Business Combination and M&A transaction related costs
|-
|3,682
|(-) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|(1,278
|)
|(61
| )
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|1,032
|$
|401
|Revenue
|15,330
|16,667
|Adjusted EBITDA margin [Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue]
|6.7
|%
|2.4
|%
