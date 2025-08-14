Foxconn Stock Set For Terrific Thursday? Apple Supplier Smashes Q2 Earnings Estimates On AI Server Boost
Apple supplier Hon Hai Precision, widely known as Foxconn, reported strong quarterly results for the three months ended June 2025, thanks to artificial intelligence-related demand for server products.
The company reported second-quarter earnings of NT$44.36 billion ($1.48 billion), ahead of the NT$38.8-billion consensus estimate compiled by LSEG, according to Reuters.
Quarterly revenue, previously disclosed, rose 16% to NT$1.79 trillion.
Foxconn, which gained prominence as Apple's largest contractor, has now diversified its revenue stream, and its focus areas also include assembling servers for tech giants such as Nvidia and Amazon. The company has an electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturing business as well.
The cloud and networking business accounted for 40% of the company's total revenue and is now the major revenue-earning segment, surpassing its smart consumer electronics business.
The consumer electronics business revenue remained flat during the quarter, and the company expects segment revenue to decline in the third quarter.
Foxconn's Taiwan-listed shares are up 12% this year. Its U.S.-listed shares are faring slightly better, up nearly 18% this year, with retail investor sentiment on Stocktwits reading 'bullish' ahead of the market open on Thursday.
