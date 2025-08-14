Irayple And TXR Robotics Join Forces For Intelligent Robotic Automation Breakthroughs

at the signing ceremony

HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG, CHINA, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- iRAYPLE announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with TXR Robotics, a subsidiary of Eugene Group specializing in robotics and logistics automation. The agreement aims to jointly advance next-generation robotic automation technologies.Under the MOU, the two companies will establish a comprehensive technology cooperation framework covering:Standardization of robotic automation hardware platformsAdvancement of AI vision-based applicationsRegular technical exchanges and promotion of joint projectsIn particular, TXR Robotics will work on technology collaboration and localization to deliver Intelligent Robotic Automation Solutions optimized for industrial environments. These solutions will integrate iRAYPLE's high-precision machine vision with TXR's robotic control (FMS) and SLAM-based autonomous navigation technologies.As part of the collaboration, iRAYPLE's autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) will serve as the standard platform for TXR Robotics solutions and will be prioritized for project deployment. This integration is expected to enhance system stability, operational efficiency, and solution competitiveness by leveraging iRAYPLE's high-performance vision cameras. The two companies will target both domestic and global markets with these combined capabilities.Through this strategic partnership, iRAYPLE and TXR Robotics aim to generate strong synergy, capture a greater share of the domestic high-end robotic automation market, and significantly boost their global competitiveness.“iRAYPLE's high-precision machine vision is a key element that maximizes the cognitive capabilities and accuracy of our robotic automation solutions,” said Um insup, CEO of TXR Robotics.“By internalizing this technology, we will deliver high-performance robotic automation solutions with perfectly integrated software and hardware, positioning us as a leader in the global market.”About iRAYPLEiRAYPLE, the flagship brand of Zhejiang HuaRay technology Co., Ltd, is a professional company focusing on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of machine vision and autonomous mobile robot (AMR) products and solutions. Concentrating on smart manufacturing, we have always insisted on satisfying customers' needs, creating value to help customers reduce costs, and making factories smarter. Founded in 2016, the business has expanded to cover more than 50 countries and regions.

