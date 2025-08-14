403
PRYPCO and Ovaluate Launch World’s First AI-Powered Instant Valuation Engine for Fractional Real Estate Investments
(MENAFN- damac group) Dubai, UA– – 14 August 2025: Revolutionizing real estate investment with the power of technology and fractional ownership, PRYPCO, the’UAE’s pioneering PropTech platform, has partnered with Ovaluate, the’world’s first and only intelligent, AI-driven Automated Valuation Model (AVM) platform, to launch the first-ever instant valuation engine for fractional real estate.
Integrated within PRYPCO Blocks, the Dubai-based real estate fractional ownership platform, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), this pioneering innovation enables investors to access accurate, real-time valuations for both fractional and full ownership properties in 10 seconds.
’valuate’s advanced AVM technology uses real-time data and global valuation standards to generate accurate, transparent, unbiased, and regulator-approved reports.
“Fractional ownership has transformed real estate investing, and trust depends on valuations that are accurate, transparent, and fast. W’th Ovaluate’s AI-driven valuation technology integrated into PRYPCO Blocks, every investor now gets instant, data-backed ’ insights. It’s about levelling the playing field, strengthening market transparency, and r’inforcing Dubai’s leadership in Pr”pTech innovation,” said Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO.
At a time when transparency and investor trust are more critical than ever, this partnership represents a paradigm shift in how real estate is evaluated, bought, and sol’, reinforcing Dubai’s position at the forefront of global PropTech innovation.
“Our mission has always been to ensure property valuations are instant, unbiased, and methodologically sound. By partnerin’ with PRYPCO Blocks, we’re not just e’hancing that standard, we’re bringing it into a new era of real estate investment, where technology and transpar”ncy empower every investor,” said Omran Yousef, Founder and CEO of Ovaluate.
Since its launch, PRYPCO Blocks has made premium, regulated property investment accessible to investors in over 200 countries, starting from just AED 2,000, attracting a rapidly growing community of first-time and next-generation buyers. The integration of Ovaluate now offers these users the same AI valuation tools traditionally reserved for institutional investors, further accelerating PRYPCO’s vision to enable real estate freedom for all.
