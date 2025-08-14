Houzeo Launches Save Search And Real-Time Alerts To Help Missouri Buyers With Their Home Search

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) From Kansas City suburbs to rural listings in the Ozarks, Houzeo enhances the home search experience with real-time tracking tools.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Houzeo, America's Real Estate Super App, recently expanded its reach to include 24,000+ neighborhoods, enhancing its already extensive database of 2.7 million listings. While Missouri's 58,154 homes have long been available, home shoppers can explore even more listings from coast to coast seamlessly.From historic homes in St. Louis to modern builds in Kansas City, and even homes for sale in Cape Girardeau , buyers in Missouri can explore a wide variety of options. With Houzeo's new“Save Search” feature, finding the right home has never been more efficient.Buyers can now create personalized search filters, get notified the moment new listings match their criteria, and easily share those searches with friends or family. Using Houzeo's Save Search, home buyers can organize their house-hunting journey without resetting filters every time they open the app.Here's how“Save Search” works:- Save Custom Searches: Missouri homebuyers can save their favorite search filters-like price range, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, property type, and features such as a large backyard or finished basement. These customized searches are saved in their Houzeo profile for easy access. For instance, save searches like“homes for sale in Lee's Summit with a three-car garage” or“2-bedroom condos under $250K in St. Louis.”- Instant Alerts: Suppose a buyer creates a search for“updated ranch homes under $300K near parks.” When listings that match hit the Kansas City housing market , they'll get email alerts-delivered instantly, daily, or weekly, depending on their preference.- Saved Search Carousel: Home buyers can view the five newest listings for each saved search in a scrollable carousel. With one click, access the full list of matching homes.- Fast Shares: Houzeo lets buyers instantly share their saved searches with their partner or agent. Buyers can copy the link directly or share the custom search via iMessage, or social media platforms like WhatsApp, Email, Facebook, and X (Twitter).Houzeo's platform already offers powerful buyer tools like IntelliSearch for natural language searches and Favorites for bookmarking desirable homes. The“Save Search” feature builds on these capabilities, providing an intuitive way to find homes that match their preferences, right down to the neighborhood. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo, Missouri's best home buying website, aims to give buyers more control over their homebuying journey.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store for free.

