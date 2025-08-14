Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Turkmenistan, UN Discuss Joint International Projects In Tajikistan

2025-08-14 03:06:20
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, August 14. Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Tajikistan A. Gochmyradov met with UN Resident Coordinator in Tajikistan Ramaswamy Parvati at the UN Permanent Mission in Dushanbe, Trend reports via Turkmen Embassy in Tajikistan.

The meeting highlighted Turkmenistan's active role in UN initiatives and its commitment to positive neutrality, peaceful coexistence and preventive diplomacy. The sides discussed plans for joint events both in Turkmenistan and abroad within the framework of the Year of International Peace and Trust.

Special attention was given to the outcomes of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, held in August in the Awaza National Tourist Zone, which served as a major platform for addressing global development challenges.

The parties also agreed to work on a joint event marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan's permanent neutrality and the 80th anniversary of the UN. The event will involve youth, diplomatic representatives and international organizations, focusing on the role of neutrality, trust and preventive diplomacy in promoting peace and sustainable development.

