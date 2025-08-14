DEMIRE Raises Guidance For 2025
| Consolidated income statement
(in EUR million)
| 1 January 2025-
30 June 2025
| 1 January 2024-
30 June 2024
|Rental income
|27.8
|35.5
|Profit from the rental of real estate
|18.6
|23.5
|EBIT
|-24.9
|-14.1
|Financial result
|-24.1
|-7.0
|Profit for the period after taxes
|-45.8
|-27.6
|FFO I (after taxes, before minorities and interests on shareholder loans)
|5.0
|15.5
|Undiluted/diluted FFO I per share (EUR)
|0.05/0.05
|0.15/0.15
|Consolidated balance sheet (in EUR million)
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|Balance sheet total
|889.8
|951.2
|Investment properties
|624.1
|724.7
|Cash and cash equivalents
|34.9
|44.8
|Properties held for sale
|133.1
|76.7
|Equity (incl. non-controlling interests)
|264.9
|312.9
|Equity ratio (in % of total assets)
|22.0
|25.4
|Undiluted/diluted NAV
|207.8/207.8
|258.1/258.1
|NAV per share (EUR, undiluted/diluted)
|1.97/1.97
|2.45/2.45
|Net financial debt1
|362.2
|371.1
|Net leverage ratio (Net-LTV1) in %
|42.4
|40.9
|Portfolio key figures
|30 June 2025
|31 December 2024
|Properties (number)
|48
|51
|Market value (in EUR million)
|747.3
|779.3
|Annualised contractual rents (in EUR million)
|54.5
|56.4
|Rental yield (in %)
|7.3
|7.2
|EPRA vacancy rate2 (in %)
|17.3
|15.1
|WALT (in years)
|4.8
|4.6
| 1according to bond terms and conditions
2 excl. properties classified as project development
About DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG acquires and holds commercial properties in medium-sized cities and up-and-coming peripheral locations in metropolitan areas throughout Germany. The company's particular strength lies in realising real estate potential in these locations and focuses on an offering that is attractive to both international and regional tenants. As of 30 June 2025, DEMIRE had a real estate portfolio of 48 properties with a lettable area of around 582 thousand square metres. Taking into account the proportionately acquired Cielo property in Frankfurt/Main, the market value amounts to around EUR 1.0 billion.
The portfolio's focus on office properties with an admixture of retail and hotel properties is appropriate for the risk/return structure of the commercial property segment. The Company attaches great importance to long-term contracts with solvent tenants and the realisation of potential and therefore continues to expect stable and sustainable rental income and solid value growth. DEMIRE's portfolio is to be significantly expanded in the medium term. In expanding the portfolio, DEMIRE will focus on FFO-strong assets with potential, while properties that do not conform to the strategy will continue to be sold in a targeted manner. DEMIRE will continue to develop its operations and processes with numerous measures. In addition to cost discipline, operating performance is being improved through an active asset and portfolio management approach.
The shares of DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG (ISIN: DE000A0XFSF0) are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt.
Contact:
Julius Stinauer
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Finance
T: +49 6103 372 49 44
E: ...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth Statistics And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Meal Subscription Business Plan And Feasibility Study 2025: Costs, Operations & Market Outlook
- What Factors Are Driving The Brazil Renewable Energy Market In 2025?
- India Higher Education Market Size, Share, Growth Trends, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2025-2033
- Where Are The Major Product And Distribution Segments In Brazil Nutricosmetics Market?
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Nursing Training School Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment