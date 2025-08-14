Experience What's Next In Fashion And Eyewear At Faw TOKYO AUTUMN And Ioft 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) August 13, 2025 10:25 am - FaW Tokyo Autumn and iOFT return to Tokyo Big Sight, Oct 1-3, 2025, uniting global fashion and eyewear with over 900 exhibitors from 20+ regions across 10 specialized shows showcasing trends, innovation, and next-gen tech.

lineup of ten specialized shows that cover every segment of the fashion and optical industries. Attendees will explore the booming global market for resale and circular fashion at the new expo, the REuse Business EXPO, which highlights sustainable business models ranging from vintage to rewear. The MADE in JAPAN EXPORT FAIR will showcase legendary craftsmanship and innovation, including the newly launched Takumi Zone that features premium textiles and fashion products originating from Japan's renowned production regions. Meanwhile, the BRANDS & DESIGNERS EXPO will bring together global brands and emerging voices, with the exclusive Designers' Gate platform spotlighting the creative talents of Japan's emerging fashion stars.

Business leaders can connect with top manufacturing and OEM/ODM partners at the FASHION SOURCING EXPO, while the TEXTILE EXPO will offer a glimpse at innovative materials and fabrics that redefine quality and functionality. The SUSTAINABLE FASHION EXPO is poised to emphasize eco-friendly designs in both ready-to-wear fashion and premium textiles, and the WELLNESS/BEAUTY/FUNCTIONAL CLOTHES EXPO will merge style with well-being by showcasing garments that enhance comfort, beauty, and functionality. Adding to the dynamic lineup, the SPORTS FASHION EXPO will present high-performance activewear that blends technical innovation with fashion-forward designs, and the FASHION TECH EXPO will highlight the future of fashion through groundbreaking technologies such as automated production systems, retail-tech advancements, and AI-driven solutions.

Finally, iOFT or the International Optical Fair Tokyo, stands as the ultimate destination for discovering pioneering eyewear designs, cutting-edge technology, and forward-thinking market insights. At the forefront of this premier event, two signature awards celebrate the best in eyewear. The 28th Japan Eyewear Award, which recognizes outstanding design and innovation, and the Japan Best Dressed Eyes Awards, honoring public figures who lead with style. Together, these accolades underscore the creativity and cultural impact of eyewear in Japan and beyond.

This year's event introduces several new and exciting features designed to reflect the evolving needs of the global market. The newly launched REuse Business Expo focuses on the rapidly growing global reuse market, projected to reach ¥4 trillion (in JPY) by 2030, with fashion already accounting for ¥1 trillion. Featuring resale, rewear, and sustainable business models, the show offers profitable, eco-conscious opportunities and a hub for forward-thinking partnerships in circular fashion.

Experience the artistry of Japan's finest production regions at the newly launched Takumi Zone, a part of the Made in Japan Export Fair. This exclusive area showcases a curated selection of premium textiles and fashion products. Celebrating the fusion of traditional techniques with modern innovation, the Takumi Zone offers a unique opportunity to explore products that exemplify quality, artistry, and ingenuity.

Celebrating 60 years of diplomatic ties between Japan and Korea, the Discover Korea Spotlight offers attendees an exclusive look at Korean fashion's biggest influences. With interactive seminars, curated exhibits, and trend-setting designs, this spotlight is a must-visit for those seeking fresh perspectives.

International representation is further strengthened with 15 international pavilions, featuring regions like Southeast Asia, Latin America, and Africa. These pavilions provide unique insights into craftsmanship, sourcing capabilities, and localized expertise, making them essential hubs for cross-border collaboration.

FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT understand the importance of providing a productive and stress-free experience for international participants. Free, on-site interpretation services in English, Chinese, and Korean ensure smooth communication, while tailored exhibitor matching programs help attendees efficiently find products and partnerships that best suit their needs.

More than just trade shows, FaW TOKYO AUTUMN and iOFT represent pivotal moments where industry leaders, innovators, and visionaries come together to turn ideas into actionable strategies. The dynamic exchanges, groundbreaking showcases, and targeted opportunities available this October will empower attendees to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive global market.

Join and explore what's new, what's next, and what's possible in the global fashion and eyewear industries at Tokyo Big Sight on October 1-3, 2025. For more information and to register, visit FaW TOKYO website and iOFT page.