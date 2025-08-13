70 Pc Of Dog Farms In S. Korea Closed Business After Dog Meat Ban: Ministry
Of a total of 1,537 dog farms nationwide, 1,072, or 70 percent, have shut down their operations since the special bill on banning dog meat consumption took effect in August last year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
The shuttered farms had raised 346,000 dogs, which account for 74 percent of the 468,000 dogs raised for meat across the country, reports Yonhap news agency.
By the end of 2025, more than 75 percent of the farms are expected to have closed their doors, according to the ministry.
A ministry official said the closure rate was higher than expected thanks to growing public awareness that it is the "task of this generation" to end dog meat consumption and government incentives.
The special legislation bans the breeding, butchering, distributing and selling of dogs for meat. It also calls for subsidies to help people in the dog meat industry switch jobs.
Following a three-year grace period, violators of the law will face a maximum sentence of two years in prison or a fine of up to 30 million won (US$21,753), starting in 2027.
"We will help all dog farms change or close their businesses by 2027," an agriculture ministry official said, vowing to work to make South Korea a nation with an advanced animal welfare system.
