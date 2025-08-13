B2i Digital Named Marketing Partner For 12Th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium

Since its debut in 2005, the ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium has built a reputation as a must-attend gathering for companies and investors focused on renewable energy. This year's program features one-on-one and small group investor meetings, analyst-moder

The ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium Launches B2i Digital's Fall Featured Conference Schedule

- David Shapiro - CEO of B2i Digital, Inc YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- B2i Digital, Inc. has once again been selected as the Marketing Partner for the 12th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium , a leading institutional investor event bringing together executives from across the solar and storage ecosystem. The symposium will be held September 8–10, 2025, at The Venetian Expo & Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the RE+ event ( ).Since its debut in 2005, the ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium has built a reputation as a must-attend gathering for companies and investors focused on renewable energy. This year's program features one-on-one and small group investor meetings, analyst-moderated fireside chats, and keynote presentations with industry leaders.Approximately 30 companies will participate, offering perspectives that span the solar and storage value chain. The agenda also includes networking opportunities such as an Oktoberfest-themed reception on the evening of September 9.As the Marketing Partner, B2i Digital will highlight this event to its community of 1.3m+ investors and draw attention to all participating companies and conference sponsors.“We are pleased to continue our support of the ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium, which has become one of the most effective investor forums in the renewable energy space,” said David Shapiro, CEO of B2i Digital.“It is August, and while everyone is enjoying the final weeks of summer, it's exceptional timing that the first post Labor Day Event is hosted by our friends at ROTH, bringing attention to a critical sector.”B2i Digital's collaboration with the ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium reflects its mission to connect growth-oriented companies with targeted investors through advanced digital marketing and one-on-one meetings. Additional information is available at: 12th-annual-roth-solar-storage-symposium-at-re .Visit to register and see more event details. The event is by invitation only, and registration is subject to approval by ROTH Capital Partners.About B2i Digital, Inc.B2i Digital, Inc. partners with investor conferences, public companies, and capital markets advisors through its Featured Conference, Featured Company, and Featured Expert programs. The firm leverages digital marketing technologies, a network of 1.3 million investors, and targeted introductions to connect key players in the markets. B2i Digital was founded in 2021 by David Shapiro, previously the Chief Marketing Officer and an investment banker at Maxim Group, LLC. David was also one of the founders of Maxim's investor awareness platform, M-Vest.B2i Digital Contact Information:David ShapiroChief Executive OfficerB2i Digital, Inc.212.579.4844 Office...About ROTH Capital Partners, LLCROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit .Company Contact:ROTHIsabel Mattson-PainManaging Director, Chief Marketing Officer...

