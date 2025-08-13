Tax Star Announces Partnership With Wafeq To Simplify Corporate Tax Compliance In The UAE

Rayhan Aleem, Co-Founder and CEO of Tax Star

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tax Star , UAE's first AI-enabled corporate tax automation software, has partnered with Wafeq , a leading UAE provider of accounting and e-invoicing solutions, to help small and mid-sized businesses simplify corporate tax calculations and stay compliant with local regulations.This partnership solves a common pain point for UAE businesses: getting accurate accounting data ready for corporate tax filing. By connecting Tax Star's corporate tax automation features with Wafeq's accounting tools, users can seamlessly transfer calculation data, removing the need for manual exports or double entry.Used by thousands of UAE businesses, Wafeq is at the heart of day-to-day financial operations and now, it connects directly to Tax Star to close the loop on corporate tax. Tax Star focuses on corporate tax, helping users prepare returns, automate calculations, and generate reports that match Federal Tax Authority (FTA) standards.With this new integration, businesses can streamline their end-to-end process from everyday bookkeeping in Wafeq to ready-to-file tax returns in Tax Star. This helps reduce errors, save time, and keep financial operations fully in line with UAE tax law.Maher Aoun, VP of Sales & Business Development at Wafeq, commented:“At Wafeq, we've always focused on simplifying compliance for businesses in the region. This partnership with Tax Star brings that vision full circle - enabling UAE companies to go from daily bookkeeping to corporate tax filing with zero friction and complete confidence.”Rayhan Aleem, Founder and Managing Director of Tax Star, added:“Our goal has always been to help accountants work smarter, not harder. The collaboration with Wafeq brings that vision to life, connecting day-to-day accounting with audit-ready, compliant tax submissions. It's a huge step toward reducing manual work and giving firms one place to manage the whole process with confidence.”Key benefits for UAE businesses:●Direct transfer of accounting data from Wafeq to Tax Star●Reduced manual work and lower risk of mistakes●Full support for corporate tax compliance●A smoother, faster workflow from bookkeeping to tax filingThe integration is now available to Wafeq and Tax Star users. For more details visit wafeq or taxstar.

