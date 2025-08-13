Acquisell Revolutionizes Exits For Business Owners

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2025) - Business owners looking to sell are finding a powerful new ally in, the AI-powered M&A marketplace that's redefining how companies are bought and sold. Unlike traditional business brokerages or public listing sites, AcquiSell connects sellers directly with a large and growing network of, enabling owners to receive

For years, the M&A space has relied on outdated systems, fragmented broker networks, and public listing sites that attract unqualified buyers, wasting time and diminishing deal value. AcquiSell is changing the game by offering sellers private, AI-matched exposure to vetted buyers, including private equity firms, family offices, and strategic acquirers actively seeking acquisition targets.

"Our platform flips the traditional model," said Vlad Rascanu, CEO of AcquiSell. "Instead of putting a business on a public marketplace and hoping the right buyer finds it, we proactively connect sellers with qualified institutional buyers who are ready and capable of making competitive offers."

Key Benefits for Sellers Using AcquiSell

When business owners are ready to explore a sale, AcquiSell offers a smarter, more efficient path forward. The platform connects sellers directly with institutional buyers-buyers who typically pay higher multiples-without charging any fees to the seller. Unlike public marketplaces, AcquiSell keeps listings completely private, ensuring confidentiality throughout the process. Its AI-powered technology matches each business with the most relevant and qualified buyers based on financials, industry, location, and other key criteria. And while the platform is tech-enabled, sellers are never alone-AcquiSell's experienced M&A team provides hands-on support to help prepare for the sale, navigate negotiations, and maximize the exit, all without the inflated commissions traditional brokers charge.

AcquiSell is designed for businesses with $500K to $10M+ in annual profit , across all industries, from trade services and healthcare to manufacturing and technology.

With traditional brokers charging high commissions and relying on limited buyer networks, and public sites flooded with unqualified inquiries, AcquiSell offers a modern, seller-first alternative that's already transforming the M&A landscape .

About AcquiSell

AcquiSell is a modern M&A marketplace purpose-built for profitable businesses earning $500K to $10M+ in annual profit. The platform connects sellers with a curated network of institutional buyers and provides a fully private, tech-enabled, and cost-free way for business owners to exit on their own terms.

To learn more or list your business confidentially, visit .

Press Contact

Vlad Rascanu

Founder & CEO, AcquiSell

...



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Economical Network