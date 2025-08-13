Aisentr Partners With 5I Ventures To Scale No-Code AI Across Everyday Business Platforms

This investment marks a pivotal milestone in AiSentr's journey to bring AI Agent and Agentic solutions to businesses - without requiring technical expertise. The strategic partnership with 5I Ventures will enable AiSentr to accelerate its growth, scale deployments across businesses, and further integrate AI into daily workflows through its seamless, no-code solutions.

A Platform Built for Seamless AI Integration

AiSentr offers a no-code interface that enables businesses to build, configure, and deploy their own AI agents and agentic solutions that integrate seamlessly across a broad ecosystem, including WhatsApp, Microsoft Teams, Slack, SharePoint, Webchat, Hubspot, Pipedrive, Salesforce, Workday, Oracle, Google Drive, and OneDrive. They can be applied across all key business functions, both internal and customer-facing, such as lead generation, marketing, recruitment, customer support, research, and more.

Addressing AI Reliability Through Feedback-Driven Learning

At the core of the platform are fully-trainable generative AI agents that continuously learn from user feedback. This innovative design tackles one of the biggest barriers to real-world AI adoption: unreliable output caused by inaccuracy and hallucination. By making it easy for anyone to teach and refine AI behaviour, AiSentr ensures that powerful, reliable AI is accessible to all.

"We are excited to welcome Dieter to the Board," said Michael Fitzgerald, CEO of AiSentr. "His experience in scaling global tech businesses and building operational excellence will be instrumental as we enter our next phase of growth. 5I Ventures' deep operational expertise and strong portfolio network are already proving to be a force multiplier as we collaborate on rolling out AI-powered efficiencies at scale."

With the investment, AiSentr is already working closely with other companies in the 5I Ventures portfolio to embed AI into core operations and workflows-further validating the transformative value of no-code, business-ready AI.

Dieter Schlosser, who led SoftwareOne through a successful IPO and multi-billion-dollar valuation during his tenure as CEO, commented: "AiSentr delivers exactly what the market needs- a scalable AI solution that works out-of-the-box, adapts with feedback, and doesn't require a data science team to deploy. It has already become an instrumental enabler for our portfolio companies and we are excited to support the adoption across SMEs in all industry segments."

About AiSentr

AiSentr empowers businesses to scale effortlessly and boost operational efficiency with the power of generative AI – no coding required. We augment your business with AI Agents and Agentic solutions that integrate directly into your workflows, so your teams start seeing real results, immediately.

About 5I Ventures

5I Ventures is a Singapore based forward thinking investment vehicle of tech entrepreneurs Dieter Schlosser, Lars Godzik and Dominic Schacher, focusing on empowering visionary tech start-ups across the globe to drive hyper-growth and fast-track their expansion. The team combines deep industry expertise with a commitment to innovation, helping entrepreneurs scale their ideas into market leaders. With a proven track record, 5I Ventures is a trusted partner for young companies seeking to redefine their future.

About Aument Capital

Aument Capital Partners is a Singapore based multi-family office that provides comprehensive investment services catered specifically to the needs of entrepreneurs.

