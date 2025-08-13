LIO Launches Next-Generation Inpatient Mental Health Platform With Advanced Rounding, Monitoring, And Compliance Tools

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The platform's capabilities will support frontline staff and facility leaders, and promote patient safety

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIO today announced the launch of its new all-in-one platform for inpatient mental health services, featuring a compliance reporting suite, next generation digital observations, and adaptive monitoring modes. LIO, formerly Oxehealth, has expanded its footprint in the U.S. 500% since the start of 2025. LIO's enhanced platform and recent U.S. expansion will help solve some of the most critical issues impacting America's mental healthcare system.

“This platform launch marks a pivotal moment for inpatient mental health care,” said Todd Haedrich, CEO of LIO.“LIO represents a fundamental evolution of our capabilities, addressing the most pressing challenges facing providers today and for the next decade while helping facilities enhance patient care and improve operational efficiency.”

LIO uses a unique, patented infrared system to remotely monitor patients, providing contactless measurement of sleep and vital signs through FDA-cleared software, along with additional insights into patient activity, all without disturbing patients. LIO allows clinicians to conduct observations and maintain patient safety wherever they are on the unit, including shared spaces and corridors. The platform also provides operational oversight capabilities for hospital leaders, ensuring care is delivered safely and consistently while meeting regulatory standards.

LIO builds on more than 15 years of close collaboration with providers across the globe and the large-scale deployment of its technology across hundreds of mental health facilities. Grounded in a robust, peer-reviewed evidence base, the platform has demonstrated measurable improvements in safety, quality, and efficiency - with results showing that a 100-bed facility using LIO can prevent more than 400 safety incidents each year, save 27,500 hours of staff time, and achieve approximately $700,000 in annual savings.

“As clinical providers, our job is to keep our patients safe and make sure they are receiving the best care possible,” said Mike Genovese, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Access TeleCare and LIO Board Member.“LIO brings together everything we need in one platform - digital rounding, ambient monitoring and compliance reporting. It enables us to go beyond checking regulatory boxes; frontline staff and clinical leaders now have the insights to focus on what really matters: delivering exceptional patient care.”

Implementation of the new technology is quick and minimally disruptive, with a typical unit installation taking just 1-2 weeks.

LIO's roadmap includes the rollout of patient recognition capabilities for identity confirmation and enterprise-level analytics tools to help provider networks measure safety performance across sites, detect operational bottlenecks, and improve staff efficiency at scale.

“This is just the beginning,” added Haedrich.“We are building for the future of mental health - and we're inviting providers, partners, and innovators to join us.”

About LIO

LIO is the all-in-one platform for inpatient mental health. It brings together digital rounding, ambient monitoring and compliance reporting in a single, purpose-built solution – helping facilities run safe and high-performing services. With a fully contactless design that promotes patient comfort, and FDA-cleared software that meets the highest standards for clinical accuracy, LIO supports both frontline teams and hospital leaders to make informed, data-driven decisions. As a result, the platform reduces risk, enhances efficiency and strengthens adherence to regulatory standards – improving the experience of care for everyone involved. Trusted by hundreds of facilities in the US and UK, and backed by dozens of peer-reviewed studies, LIO fits seamlessly into the way hospitals work today while paving the way for tomorrow's advancements. For more information, visit .

