Geespace Launches 11 Satellites For Global Iot Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 9, 2025, a Chinese commercial aerospace company Geespace successfully completed the fourth orbital deployment of GEESATCOM, known as Geely Constellation, launching 11 satellites from waters off Rizhao, Shandong Province, aboard a single rocket. All entered their planned orbits and are operating normally.

GEESATCOM, independently developed and operated by Geespace, enables satellite IoT testing and inter-satellite communications for applications in intelligent connected vehicles, marine fisheries, construction machinery, low-altitude mobility, emergency communications, transportation and logistics, public infrastructure, energy, water conservancy, agriculture, forestry, and animal husbandry. It also supports Earth observation for ecological and environmental monitoring.

With this launch, the constellation has grown from 30 to 41 satellites in 600 km orbit. Within two months, it is expected to reach 64 satellites, enabling seamless real-time global data coverage-excluding the polars. Once fully deployed, the constellation will offer commercial IoT satellite services worldwide.

Leveraging a global footprint and open partnership model, Geespace has established collaborations with telecom operators in over 20 countries, particularly in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, achieving 99.15% communication success and 99.97% network availability in POC testing.

In Malaysia, joint venture ADISB, with local telecom operator ALTEL is driving localized GEESATCOM services for maritime, agriculture, transportation, and energy sectors. This project has drawn the attention of Malaysia's Prime Minister, Minister of Communications, and other senior government officials.

As constellation deployment accelerates, Geespace will work with global ecosystem partners to drive the large-scale commercial adoption of low-Earth orbit satellite IoT communication technologies worldwide.

