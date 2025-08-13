UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC. Announces Unaudited Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
About UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UCLOUDLINK is the world's first and leading mobile data traffic sharing marketplace, pioneering the sharing economy business model for the telecommunications industry. The Company's products and services deliver unique value propositions to mobile data users, handset and smart-hardware companies, mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) and mobile network operators (MNOs). Leveraging its innovative cloud SIM technology and architecture, the Company has redefined the mobile data connectivity experience by allowing users to gain access to mobile data traffic allowance shared by network operators on its marketplace, while providing reliable connectivity, high speeds and competitive pricing.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the financial guidance and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as UCLOUDLINK's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. UCLOUDLINK may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about UCLOUDLINK's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: UCLOUDLINK's strategies; UCLOUDLINK's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; UCLOUDLINK's ability to increase its user base and usage of its mobile data connectivity services, and improve operational efficiency; competition in the global mobile data connectivity service industry; changes in UCLOUDLINK's revenues, costs or expenditures; governmental policies and regulations relating to the global mobile data connectivity service industry, general economic and business conditions globally and in China; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic to UCLOUDLINK's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of the press release, and UCLOUDLINK undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.
| UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)
| As of
December 31,
| As of
June 30,
|2024
|2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|30,057
|30,204
|Accounts receivable, net
|7,880
|6,232
|Inventories
|1,312
|4,545
|Prepayments and other current assets
|5,637
|7,162
|Other investments
|8,703
|8,554
|Amounts due from related parties
|1,971
|672
|Total current assets
|55,560
|57,369
|Non-current assets
|Long-term investments
|2,011
|2,010
|Property and equipment, net
|4,025
|2,916
|Right-of-use assets, net
|2,876
|1,933
|Intangible assets, net
|507
|500
|Total non-current assets
|9,419
|7,359
|TOTAL ASSETS
|64,979
|64,728
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Short term borrowings
|6,956
|7,962
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|25,169
|21,841
|Accounts payable
|7,445
|8,015
|Amounts due to related parties
|49
|10
|Contract liabilities
|709
|2,410
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,853
|1,535
|Total current liabilities
|42,181
|41,773
|Non-current liabilities
|Operating lease liabilities
|1,088
|442
|Other non-current liabilities
|87
|59
|Total non-current liabilities
|1,175
|501
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|43,356
|42,274
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Class A ordinary shares
|13
|13
|Class B ordinary shares
|6
|6
|Additional paid-in capital
|241,378
|242,087
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,234
|2,292
|Accumulated losses
|(222,008
|)
|(221,944
|)
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|21,623
|22,454
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|64,979
|64,728
| UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In thousands of US$, except for share and per share data)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|Revenues
|22,355
|19,376
|40,483
|38,125
|Revenues from services
|14,165
|14,629
|27,702
|28,828
|Sales of products
|8,190
|4,747
|12,781
|9,297
|Cost of revenues
|(11,361
|)
|(9,147
|)
|(19,486
|)
|(18,206
|)
|Cost of services
|(5,627
|)
|(6,347
|)
|(10,366
|)
|(12,417
|)
|Cost of products sold
|(5,734
|)
|(2,800
|)
|(9,120
|)
|(5,789
|)
|Gross profit
|10,994
|10,229
|20,997
|19,919
|Research and development expenses
|(1,491
|)
|(1,566
|)
|(2,968
|)
|(2,965
|)
|Sales and marketing expenses
|(4,292
|)
|(5,503
|)
|(8,342
|)
|(11,196
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|(3,295
|)
|(3,363
|)
|(6,684
|)
|(6,503
|)
|Other income/(expense), net
|336
|1,011
|(240
|)
|1,081
|Income from operations
|2,252
|808
|2,763
|336
|Interest income
|27
|31
|40
|36
|Interest expenses
|(47
|)
|(59
|)
|(103
|)
|(116
|)
|Income before income tax
|2,232
|780
|2,700
|256
|Income tax expense
|(47
|)
|(95
|)
|(68
|)
|(182
|)
|Share of profit/(loss) in equity method investment, net of tax
|54
|(7
|)
|37
|(10
|)
|Net income
|2,239
|678
|2,669
|64
|Attributable to:
|Equity holders of the Company
|2,239
|678
|2,669
|64
|Earnings per share for Class A and Class B ordinary shares
|Basic
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Diluted
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Earnings per ADS (10 Class A shares equal to 1 ADS)
|Basic
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|0.00
|Diluted
|0.06
|0.02
|0.07
|0.00
|Shares used in earnings per Class A and Class B ordinary share computation:
|Basic
|375,490,106
|377,175,245
|375,130,957
|376,711,468
|Diluted
|375,490,106
|377,175,245
|375,130,957
|376,711,468
|Net income
|2,239
|678
|2,669
|64
|Other comprehensive (loss)/income, net of tax
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(77
|)
|70
|141
|58
|Total comprehensive income
|2,162
|748
|2,810
|122
| UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands of US$)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|Net cash generated from/(used in) operating activities
|4,718
|(877
|)
|6,657
|(641
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,599
|)
|(150
|)
|(2,186
|)
|(500
|)
|Net cash (used in)/generated from financing activities
|(805
|)
|-
|(625
|)
|976
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|2,314
|(1,027
|)
|3,846
|(165
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|24,704
|31,075
|23,371
|30,057
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|(187
|)
|156
|(386
|)
|312
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|26,831
|30,204
|26,831
|30,204
| UCLOUDLINK GROUP INC.
UNAUDITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP AND GAAP RESULTS
(In thousands of US$)
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income
|Net income
|2,239
|678
|2,669
|64
|Add: share-based compensation
|340
|380
|769
|709
|fair value loss/(gain) in other investments
|97
|(579
|)
|498
|150
|Less: share of (profit)/loss in equity method investment, net of tax
|(54
|)
|7
|(37
|)
|10
|Adjusted net income
|2,622
|486
|3,899
|933
|For the three months ended
|For the six months ended
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
| June 30,
2025
|Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income
|2,239
|678
|2,669
|64
|Add:
|Interest expense
|47
|59
|103
|116
|Income tax expense
|47
|95
|68
|182
|Depreciation and amortization
|554
|738
|939
|1,511
|EBITDA
|2,887
|1,570
|3,779
|1,873
|Add: share-based compensation
|340
|380
|769
|709
|fair value loss/(gain) in other investments
|97
|(579
|)
|498
|150
|Less: share of (profit)/loss in equity method investment, net of tax
|(54
|)
|7
|(37
|)
|10
|Adjusted EBITDA
|3,270
|1,378
|5,009
|2,742
