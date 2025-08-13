Qatarenergy Ranked Among Most-Valued Global Energy Brands

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QatarEnergy has secured a prominent position in Brand Finance's inaugural Energy 100 report for 2025, ranking 31st among the world's top oil and gas brands with a brand value of $4bn, a remarkable 27% increase from 2024. This achievement highlights QatarEnergy's growing influence in the global energy sector and underscores Qatar's economic resilience and strategic vision.

The report, released on August 4, 2025, by the world's leading brand valuation consultancy, showcases the most valuable and strongest energy brands, with Middle Eastern brands collectively surging 22% in value, over ten times the global average.

The Energy 100 2025 report evaluates the top 50 oil and gas brands, valued at $444.1bn, and the top 50 utility brands, valued at $244.5bn, for a combined total of $688.6bn.

QatarEnergy's strong performance is driven by its strategic investments in liquefied natural gas (LNG) fleet expansions and carbon capture initiatives, despite challenges from lower commodity prices. The company's brand value growth reflects its successful integration of Qatargas, which boosted its valuation by 82% in 2024, positioning it as Qatar's fastest-growing brand that year.

QatarEnergy's ranking in the Energy 100 report places it among regional heavyweights like Aramco (second globally at $41.7bn) and ADNOC (sixth at $19bn), reinforcing the Middle East's dominance in the energy sector. The region's brands contributed $71.3bn to the ranking, driven by innovation, sustainability, and strategic leadership. QatarEnergy's focus on LNG, a cleaner energy source, aligns with global demand for sustainable solutions, while its acquisition of full ownership of Siraj Energy to generate five gigawatts of solar power by 2035 underscores its commitment to net-zero goals.

Senior Director at Brand Finance, Savio D'Souza, commented:“This year's Energy Brands Report highlights the sector's adaptability and resilience amid a rapidly evolving global landscape. As energy demand accelerates, leading brands are stepping up, aligning growth ambitions with net-zero commitments. The integration of Oil & Gas and Utilities into a unified study reflects a growing convergence in energy narratives, where innovation, clean energy investment, and stakeholder transparency are critical to long-term brand strength.”

Brand Finance's methodology, compliant with ISO 10668 and ISO 20671 standards, calculates brand value using the Royalty Relief approach, assessing marketing investment, stakeholder equity, and business performance.

QatarEnergy's 27% brand value increase reflects its robust financial performance and market leadership, despite a relatively lower Brand Strength Index (BSI) score of 62.3/100 due to the scale of its brand consolidation efforts.

As QatarEnergy continues to drive Qatar's energy leadership, its high ranking in the Energy 100 report signals its pivotal role in shaping the global energy narrative. With ongoing investments in LNG and renewable energy, QatarEnergy is not only enhancing its brand value but also contributing to a sustainable future, aligning economic growth with environmental responsibility.