Clinical Diagnostics Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 Software-Driven Innovation And Liquid Biopsy Tech Intensify Competition With Traditional Tissue Biopsy Providers And Molecular Diagnostics Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The clinical diagnostics market thrives on precision medicine, decentralized diagnostics, software solutions, and PoCT innovations. Key growth areas involve genetic testing, liquid biopsy advancements, and APAC expansion. Notably, stakeholders focus on AI investments, emerging markets, and consolidation to sustain growth.

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Diagnostics Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service provides a global outlook for the clinical diagnostics market, along with a 5-year revenue forecast from 2025 to 2030.

To succeed in 2025 and beyond, companies must act with agility, invest in high-value areas, and prioritize innovation. Those that adopt AI, expand decentralized testing, and enter emerging markets will be best positioned for sustained growth.

The market analysis covers three core segments. Centralized Testing includes clinical chemistry and immunoassays (CC&IA), hematology, hemostasis, and molecular diagnostics, with detailed coverage of CC&IA and molecular diagnostics. Referral and Peripheral Testing comprises tissue diagnostics and clinical microbiology, with in-depth insights into tissue diagnostics. Decentralized Testing encompasses point-of-care testing (POCT) and self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG), with a strong focus on the POCT segment.

The global clinical diagnostics market is poised for strong growth as stakeholders shift focus toward high-growth segments such as precision medicine, decentralized diagnostics, software-driven solutions, and product expansion. Companies continue to adopt LIMS and other digital platforms while emerging opportunities in the POCT sector further drive market momentum. The growing elderly population continues to drive demand for chronic disease testing. At the same time, advances in technology are opening new possibilities in genetic and biomarker testing, allowing stakeholders to prioritize personalized medicine - particularly in developing countries that are investing heavily in clinical diagnostics and healthcare infrastructure.

Innovators are increasingly defining the landscape through software-based solutions and broader product portfolios. Developers of liquid biopsy technologies have transformed oncology diagnostics by enabling the non-invasive detection of circulating tumor cells and cell-free DNA. This shift has intensified competition between traditional tissue biopsy providers and molecular diagnostics firms.

The growing adoption of liquid biopsy tests, such as Delfi Diagnostics' FirstLook Lung (LDT) and Guardant Health's Shield blood test for early colorectal cancer detection, reflects this transition toward personalized, non-invasive diagnostics. Pharmaceutical companies are driving this trend by investing in biomarker-based tests, which position oncology and rare disease diagnostics as key growth areas. Continued progress in precision medicine and molecular diagnostics enhances the accuracy and scalability of predictive testing.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) continues to drive the market's fastest growth. Analysts project double-digit sales increases in 2025, as countries like India and China adopt digital pathology and affordable molecular diagnostics at scale. Companies such as MGI Tech are meeting this demand by launching automated next-generation sequencing (NGS) solutions to expand diagnostic access. In collaboration with Universidad de San Martin de Porres, MGI also strengthens genetic research by applying NGS to identify genetic risk factors that support future public health initiatives. Across these markets, government-led healthcare reforms are enabling long-term industry expansion.

Meanwhile, large companies continue to find substantial opportunities in the United States. Industry leaders are accelerating consolidation by acquiring niche technology providers to enhance their portfolios. For example, Danaher strengthened its protein research and diagnostics capabilities by acquiring Abcam. This integration contributed to a 10% revenue increase over 2024 by incorporating innovative products into existing offerings.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights



The 2024 Clinical Diagnostics Industry: Forecast vs. Actual

Historical Analytics Top Clinical Diagnostics Predictions for 2025

Strategic Imperatives



Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Clinical Diagnostics Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Segmentation Growth Environment

Macroeconomic Factors



Global Economy Beat Expectations in 2024, Growing at 3.2%

Trump 2.0 to Drive Growth Slowdown and Inflationary Pressures

Global Growth Slowdown to 2.8%, Avoiding a Recession in 2025; Weaker China to Weigh on Asia Pacific Growth

Global Growth Slows to 2.8% in 2025, Recession Averted; Weaker China Expected to Weigh on APAC Outlook Global Macroeconomic Shifts and Resilience Strategies: Tech Integration, R&D, and Agile Production Ecosystems Will Ensure Short-term Resiliency

Impact of US Tariffs



US Tariffs - 2025 Analysis

US Tariffs - Implications for Key Stakeholders in the Clinical Diagnostics Industry Global Supply Chains Are Being Reshaped by Trade Tariffs, Which Will Drive Decentralization and Open New Growth Opportunities in the Clinical Diagnostics Industry

Revenue Trends, 2025



Forecast Considerations

Clinical Diagnostics Industry by Segment

Revenue Forecast by Subsegment

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Centralized Testing

Revenue Forecast by Segment - Referral and Peripheral and Decentralized Testing

End User Analysis for Centralized, Referral and Peripheral, and Decentralized Testing

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region Regional Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Policy

Competitive Environment



Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitor Matrix Notable Activities

Top 5 Predictions - 2025



Prediction 1 - CDx to Drive the Next Era of Precision Medicine, Becoming the Cornerstone of Innovation by 2025

Prediction 2 - LIMS Integration to Revolutionize Life Sciences, Driving Data-driven Innovation Beyond $2 Billion

Prediction 3 - Multi-omics Diagnostics to Propel a Paradigm Shift in Disease Characterization

Prediction 4 - DaaS to Disrupt Traditional Labs and Usher in a New Era of On-demand Testing Prediction 5 - Decentralized Molecular Testing to Redefine Healthcare Access in Emerging Markets, with Global Market Expected to Surpass $24 Billion by 2025

Clinical Diagnostics Outlook

2024 Industry Snapshot

CC&IA - 2025



CC&IA Industry Snapshot CC&IA Industry - Companies to Watch

Molecular Diagnostics - 2025



Molecular Diagnostics Industry Snapshot Molecular Diagnostics Industry - Companies to Watch

POCT - 2025



POCT Industry Snapshot POCT Industry - Companies to Watch

Tissue Diagnostics - 2025



Tissue Diagnostics Industry Snapshot Tissue Diagnostics Industry - Companies to Watch

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: LIMS for Improved Predictive Analysis

Growth Opportunity 2: Companion Diagnostics CDx Expanding Beyond Oncology Growth Opportunity 3: Multiplex POCT for Rapid AMR Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900