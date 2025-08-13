China Automotive Industry Outlook Report 2025 Vehicle Replacement & Industry Upgrades, Electrification & Autonomous Driving, And Resource Sharing Driving Growth
Dublin, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Automotive Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report examines the automotive industry in China, with a focus on passenger vehicles (PVs). The segments covered include vans, sports utility vehicles (SUVs), multipurpose vehicles (MPVs), and cross vehicles. The study also assesses China's electric vehicle (EV) sector, including the charging and battery-swapping infrastructure.
China's automotive industry continues to grow, expanding from 26.1 million units in 2023 to 27.6 million units in 2024. A GDP growth of 5% year-on-year (YoY) in 2024, the Chinese government's subsidies to scrap old vehicles and buy new ones, and the rise of Chinese domestic original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have all strengthened sales. However, global geopolitical issues disrupt business activities, affecting the economy and consumer sensitivity, resulting in relative uncertainty and spending conservation in 2025.
The report examines the factors driving and restraining this industry and identifies the growth opportunities emerging from changes in this space for stakeholders and market players to leverage.
This report provides the total size of the Chinese automotive industry and historical and forecast data from 2019 to 2025. It also offers the following:
- Highlights of the Chinese automotive industry in 2024 and trends for 2025 Analysis by segment, including the vehicle and powertrain subsegments Analysis of the rise of Chinese domestic brands
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Replacement of Old Vehicles and Upgrade of the Automotive Industry Electrification, Connected, and Autonomous Driving Vehicles Resource Sharing
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights Definitions The 2024 Chinese Automotive Market: Forecast vs. Actual 2025: Top 5 Predictions Important Regulations and Mandates Key OEM Activities
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on China's Automotive Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Segmentation Macroeconomic Factors Strategic Imperatives in Global Economy Top 10 Growth Opportunities Top 10 Trends for 2025 Global GDP Growth Snapshot Trend 1: Global GDP Growth Growth Opportunity 1: Global GDP Growth Trend 2: Inflation and Interest Rates Growth Opportunity 2: Inflation and Interest Rates Trend 3: Oil Markets Growth Opportunity 3: Oil Markets Trend 4: Labor Market Growth Opportunity 4: Labor Market Trend 5: US Dollar and Gold Growth Opportunity 5: US Dollar and Gold Trend 6: North America Growth Opportunity 6: North America Trend 7: Latin America Growth Opportunity 7: Latin America Trend 8: Western Europe Growth Opportunity 8: Western Europe Trend 9: Middle East Growth Opportunity 9: Middle East Trend 10: Asia Growth Opportunity 10: Asia
Trends
- Top Trends that Drove the Chinese Automotive Industry in 2024 Trend 1: Government Encouragement of Replacement of Old Vehicles Trend 2: Automotive Industry Upgrades Trend 3: Successful Transformation of Chinese Domestic OEMs
Regional Analysis
Growth Metrics
- Consumption Indicators, 2024 Key Findings, 2024 Findings by Segment, 2024 Unit Shipment Forecast PV Sales Trends, 2019-2024 Industry Share Analysis
PV Segment Outlook, 2025
- Sedans SUVs MPVs Cross
EV Segment Outlook, 2025
- BEVs PHEVs
Public EV Charging Points
EV Battery Swap Stations
Conclusions
- Outlook
