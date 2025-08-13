NTT DATA Partners With Google Cloud To Accelerate Agentic AI Adoption And Cloud Modernization For Enterprises Globally -...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- NTT DATA, a global leader in digital business and technology services, today announced a global partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate AI-powered cloud innovations and unlock new possibilities with AI for enterprise organizations across industries.

This collaboration combines NTT DATA's deep industry expertise in AI, cloud-native modernization and data engineering with Google Cloud's advanced analytics, AI and cloud technologies to deliver tailored, scalable enterprise solutions.

With a focus on co-innovation, the partnership will drive industry-specific cloud and AI solutions, leveraging NTT DATA's proven frameworks and best practices along with Google Cloud's capabilities to deliver customized solutions backed by deep implementation expertise. Significant joint go-to-market investments will support seamless adoption across key markets.

According to Gartner®, worldwide end-user spending on public cloud services is forecast to reach $723 billion in 2025, up from $595.7 billion in 2024.1 The use of AI deployments in IT and business operations is accelerating the reliance on modern cloud infrastructure, highlighting the critical importance of this strategic global partnership.

“This collaboration with Google Cloud represents a significant milestone in our mission to drive innovation and digital transformation across industries,” said Marv Mouchawar, Head of Global Innovation, NTT DATA.“By combining NTT DATA's deep expertise in AI, cloud-native modernization and enterprise solutions with Google Cloud's advanced technologies, we are helping businesses accelerate their AI-powered cloud adoption globally and unlock new opportunities for growth.”

“Our partnership with NTT DATA will help enterprises use agentic AI to enhance business processes and solve complex industry challenges,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud.“By combining Google Cloud's AI with NTT DATA's implementation expertise, we will enable customers to deploy intelligent agents that modernize operations and deliver significant value for their organizations.”

Driving AI innovation across industries

NTT DATA will leverage Google Cloud technology to develop several industry-specific AI and cloud solutions, accelerating enterprise transformation across sectors including banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, life sciences and the public sector.

For example, in financial services, this collaboration will support regulatory compliance and reporting through NTT DATA solutions like Regla , which leverage Google Cloud's scalable AI infrastructure. In hospitality, NTT DATA's Virtual Travel Concierge enhances customer experience and drives sales with 24x7 multilingual support, real-time itinerary planning and intelligent travel recommendations. It uses the capabilities of Google's Gemini models to drive personalization across more than 3 million monthly conversations.

Key focus areas include:



Industry-specific agentic AI solutions: NTT DATA will build new industry solutions that transform analytics, decision-making and client experiences using Google Agentspace, Google's Gemini models, secure data clean rooms and modernized data platforms.

AI-driven cloud modernization : Accelerating enterprise modernization with Google Distributed Cloud for secure, scalable modernization built and managed on NTT DATA's global infrastructure, from data centers to edge to cloud.

Next-generation application and security modernization : Strengthening enterprise agility and resilience through mainframe modernization, DevOps, observability, API management, cybersecurity frameworks and SAP on Google Cloud.

Sovereign cloud innovation : Delivering secure, compliant solutions through Google Distributed Cloud in both air-gapped and connected deployments. Air-gapped environments operate offline for maximum data isolation. Connected deployments enable secure integration with cloud services. These scenarios meet data sovereignty and regulatory demands in sectors such as finance, government and healthcare without compromising innovation. Google Distributed Cloud sandbox environment : Google Distributed Cloud sandbox environment is a digital playground where developers can build, test and deploy industry-specific and sovereign cloud deployments. This sandbox will help teams upskill through hands-on training and accelerate time to market with Google Distributed Cloud technologies through preconfigured, ready-to-deploy templates.

NTT DATA will support these innovations through a full-stack suite of services including advisory, building, implementation and ongoing hosting and managed services.

By combining NTT DATA's proven blueprints and delivery expertise with Google Cloud's technology, the partnership will accelerate the development of repeatable, scalable solutions for enterprise transformation. At the heart of this innovation strategy is Takumi, NTT DATA's GenAI framework that guides clients from ideation to enterprise-wide deployment. Takumi integrates seamlessly with Google Cloud's AI stack, enabling rapid prototyping and operationalization of GenAI use cases.

This initiative expands NTT DATA's Smart AI Agent Ecosystem , which unites strategic technology partnerships, specialized assets and an AI-ready talent engine to help clients deploy and manage responsible, business-driven AI at scale.

Accelerating global delivery with a dedicated Google Cloud Business Group

To achieve excellence, NTT DATA has established a dedicated global Google Cloud Business Group comprising thousands of engineers, architects and advisory consultants. This global team at NTT DATA will work in close collaboration with Google Cloud teams to help clients adopt and scale AI-powered cloud technologies.

NTT DATA is also investing in advanced training and certification programs ensuring teams across sales, pre-sales and delivery are equipped to sell, secure, migrate and implement AI-powered cloud solutions. The company aims to certify 5,000 engineers in Google Cloud technology, further reinforcing its role as a leader in cloud transformation on a global scale.

Additionally, both companies are co-investing in global sales and go-to-market campaigns to accelerate client adoption across priority industries. By aligning technical, sales and marketing expertise, the companies aim to scale transformative solutions efficiently across global markets.

Building on strategic momentum

This global partnership builds on NTT DATA and Google Cloud's 2024 co-innovation agreement in APAC. In addition it further strengthens NTT DATA's acquisition of Niveus Solutions , a leading Google Cloud specialist recognized with three 2025 Google Cloud Awards –“Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year - India,”“Google Cloud Databases Partner of the Year - APAC” and“Google Cloud Country Partner of the Year – Chile,” further validating NTT DATA's commitment to cloud excellence and innovation.

“We're excited to see the strengthened partnership between NTT DATA and Google Cloud, which continues to deliver measurable impact. Their combined expertise has been instrumental in migrating more than 380 workloads to Google Cloud to align with our cloud-first strategy,” said José Luis González Santana, Head of IT Infrastructure, Carrefour.“By running SAP HANA on Google Cloud, we have consolidated 100 legacy applications to create a powerful, modernized e-commerce platform across 200 hypermarkets. This transformation has given us the agility we need during peak times like Black Friday and enabled us to launch new services faster than ever. Together, NTT DATA and Google Cloud are helping us deliver more connected, seamless experiences for our customers,”

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA is a $30+ billion trusted global innovator of business and technology services. We serve 75% of the Fortune Global 100 and are committed to helping clients innovate, optimize and transform for long-term success. As a Global Top Employer, we have experts in more than 50 countries and a robust partner ecosystem of established and start-up companies. Our services include business and technology consulting, data and artificial intelligence, industry solutions, as well as the development, implementation and management of applications, infrastructure and connectivity. We are also one of the leading providers of digital and AI infrastructure in the world. NTT DATA is part of NTT Group, which invests over $3.6 billion each year in R&D to help organizations and society move confidently and sustainably into the digital future.

1Gartner Press Release, Gartner Forecasts Worldwide Public Cloud End-User Spending to Total $723 Billion in 2025, November 19, 2024



GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

