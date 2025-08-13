EQS-News: Diginex Limited / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Takeover

Diginex Announces MOU for US$305m Acquisition of Findings, a leading cybersecurity and compliance automation company

13.08.2025 / 08:14 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Diginex Announces MOU for US$305m Acquisition of Findings, a leading cybersecurity and compliance automation company LONDON, August 13, 2025 -- Diginex Limited (“Diginex” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DGNX), a leading provider of Sustainability RegTech solutions, today announced the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to acquire 100% of the equity interests of IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd., which operates under the trade name Findings. Findings is backed by Magenta Venture Partners and provides innovative category leading supply chain risk monitoring and vendor risk automation solutions in the cybersecurity and sustainability regulatory domains. Diginex believes this strategic acquisition aligns with Diginex's mission to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its footprint in the cybersecurity sector, and build a global leader in compliance data verification and regulatory compliance automation. Utilizing AI and data analysis, Diginex leads change and increases transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. The proposed transaction will integrate Findings' expertise in AI vendor risk management (VRM), real-time cloud audits and monitoring, its innovative API-based verification automation and secure data sharing, further strengthening Diginex's award-winning platforms like diginexESG, diginexLUMEN, and diginexAPPRISE. Under the terms outlined in the MOU, Diginex will acquire Findings for a total consideration of up to US$305 million, comprising US$270 million in Diginex Limited shares and up to US$35 million in cash, US$20 million of which is subject to an earn out provided certain financial targets are achieved. The share consideration will be valued based on the 60-business day trailing VWAP of Diginex's shares (DGNX) as of the MOU signing date, with shares subject to customary lock-up periods ranging from 9 to 18 months for Findings' shareholders. Up to US$15 million cash consideration will be paid at closing and the balance, which is subject to certain business performance metrics, will be paid in fiscal years 2026 and 2027. The proposed transaction is subject to the satisfactory completion of due diligence, regulatory approvals, and the negotiation and execution of a definitive transaction documents. Diginex will also provide further growth funding to Findings post-closing, based on agreed performance metrics, to support its continued innovation and rapid global expansion. “We are thrilled about the potential acquisition of Findings, which will bolster our supply chain and risk management offerings,” said Miles Pelham, Chairman of Diginex. “Findings' cutting-edge solutions in vendor risk management and cloud security, led by founders Kobi Freedman and Jonatan Perry, perfectly complement our sustainability-focused technology stack and will accelerate value creation for our clients worldwide.” “We are thrilled to join forces with Diginex, a leader in sustainable RegTech, to jointly enhance our automated solutions for supply chain risk and compliance management,” said Kobi Freedman, CEO of Findings. “This transaction will enable us to provide customers in various regulated sectors with cutting edge technology to support the ever growing regulatory and risk oversight requirements of their supply chain partners, leverage Diginex's global platform and advanced technologies to accelerate growth, extend the mutual offerings with our supply chain cybersecurity automation solutions and deliver greater value to organizations navigating complex regulatory landscapes.” Findings specializes in making risk-related strategic decisions with confidence through products like AI powered VRM for automated vendor risk management, CloudVRM® for real-time cloud and SaaS vendors cybersecurity audits, continuous monitoring, and Trust Exchange for verified and highly secured data sharing across regulated sectors. The proposed transaction will enable Findings to leverage Diginex's global reach and resources to scale its impact in securing supply chains against evolving threats in the cloud and AI era. The MOU includes a 45 day exclusivity period during which Findings will not engage with other potential acquirers, underscoring the commitment of both parties to finalize the transaction. About Diginex Diginex Limited (Nasdaq: DGNX; ISIN KYG286871044), headquartered in London, is a sustainable RegTech business that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. The Company utilizes blockchain, AI, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate regulatory reporting and sustainable finance. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. The award-winning diginexESG platform supports 19 global frameworks, including GRI (the“Global Reporting Initiative”), SASB (the“Sustainability Accounting Standards Board”), and TCFD (the“Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures”). Clients benefit from end-to-end support, ranging from materiality assessments and data management to stakeholder engagement, report generation and an ESG Ratings Support Service. For more information, please visit the Company's website: . About Findings

Findings, legally known as IDRRA Cyber Security Ltd, provides supply chain risk monitoring platform as a service. It offers solutions for highly secured supply chain cybersecurity and resiliency, automated cloud audits, continuous monitoring, remediation tracking and vendor breach disclosure for enterprises in different sizes as well as secure data sharing through its AI powered SaaS platform and category leading products, enabling organizations to make confident, risk-related strategic decisions and maintain compliance in the rapidly growing supply chain global regulatory ecosystem, such as CMMC, DORA, CII, NIS2 and others that aim to secure the emerging threats and attack vectors. For more information, please visit the Company's website: -p Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical facts are“forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the timing and completion (including the ability to meet the required closing conditions) of the contemplated transaction and the potential value to shareholders. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's future results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent occurring events or circumstances, changes in its expectations or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this press release, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. Investor Contact Diginex

Investor Relations

Email: ... IR Contact - Europe

Anna Höffken

Phone: +49.40.609186.0

Email: ... IR Contact - US

Jackson Lin

Lambert by LLYC

Phone: +1 (646) 717-4593

Email: ...al IR Contact - Asia

Shelly Cheng

Strategic Financial Relations Ltd.

Phone: +852 2864 4857

Email: ...



13.08.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Diginex Limited Smart-Space Fintech 2, Room 3, Units 401- 404, Core C, Cyberport 3, 3 Cyberport Road Telegraph Bay Hong Kong Hongkong ISIN: KYG286871044 WKN: A40PU6 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2183124

End of News EQS News Service