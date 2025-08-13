DHL To Add 1,000 Robots In UK Warehouses As Part Of £550M Automation Push

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) DHL's 1,000-robot push signals a new phase in warehouse automation

August 13, 2025 by Mai Tao

DHL , the world's largest logistics company, is making one of its biggest single bets yet on robotics, announcing plans to deploy more than 1,000 additional robots across its UK operations as part of a £550 million (€637 million) investment.

The move underscores a broader shift in global logistics toward flexible, AI-powered automation designed to work alongside people rather than replace them.

In a post on LinkedIn, Tobias Meyer , CEO of DHL Group, framed the initiative as part of a wider transformation in how the company operates.

Meyer's LinkedIn post republished here:

Powering the Future of Logistics: Robots in Action

As part of our Strategy 2030, DHL Supply Chain is investing £550 million (€637 million) in the UK and Ireland to scale up our contract logistics capabilities – particularly in e-commerce and healthcare supply chains.

A key part of this expansion: deploying 1,000 additional robots across our operations. These are not just machines – they represent our commitment to hashtag#automation, hashtag#digitalization, and hashtag#innovation that enhances both customer outcomes and employee experience.

While our robots might not be conversationalists, they are exceptionally efficient, precise, and nearly tireless - powered by artificial intelligence. They take over hard physical work, enabling our employees to focus on other value-adding activities. Robots support our people and are generally seen very positive by staff.

For example:

Stretch by Boston Dynamics handles up to 700 packages per hour, safely lifting parcels up to 23 kg from pallets to conveyors.

Carter from Robust and Origin from Locus Robotics help move goods across our warehouses, reducing the need for manual trolley-pushing and improving productivity.

This is how we're shaping the future of logistics: innovative, people-focused, and ready for what's next.

Commitment to a robotic future

The announcement reflects both DHL's scale – the company already operates more than 2,000 robots in the UK, Ireland, and wider EMEA region – and its commitment to a multi-partner approach.

The new wave of deployments will include technologies from Boston Dynamics, Robust, Locus Robotics, and 6 River Systems, each designed to tackle different points in the logistics process.

One of the headline technologies, Robust's Carter, combines three functions in a single collaborative robot: load carrying, autonomous navigation, and manual operation via a patented force-sensitive handlebar.

It can switch instantly from self-driving to human-guided mode and uses AI-powered visual simultaneous localization and mapping (vSLAM) to navigate in dynamic warehouse environments.

According to Robust, Carter has delivered productivity gains of up to 60 percent shortly after deployment in some DHL hubs.

It is also designed as a“drop-in” automation tool – able to integrate with existing warehouse platforms for data-driven performance monitoring without requiring a complete redesign of workflows.

DHL's investment comes against a backdrop of significant labor pressures in logistics. Analysts forecast a global labor shortage worth $8 trillion by 2030, while an estimated 80 percent of warehouses still operate without any automation – not even a conveyor belt.

E-commerce growth has further amplified the need for faster, more scalable fulfilment systems.

Rather than focusing on fully automated“lights-out” facilities, DHL's strategy emphasizes human-robot collaboration.

Meyer's comment that robots are“generally seen very positive by staff” reflects the company's positioning of automation as a way to reduce physical strain – for example, by having robots handle heavy lifting and repetitive goods movement – while allowing human workers to focus on tasks that require judgment and adaptability.

This approach is also tailored to sector-specific needs. In e-commerce, robots like Carter and Origin help optimize high-volume, fast-turnaround environments.

In the life sciences sector, DHL is deploying automation for cold chain handling, cleanroom operations, and complex inventory management – capabilities that will be central to its new DHL Health Logistics facility in Derby, due to open as part of this investment cycle.

The competitive landscape in third-party logistics is shifting fast. Amazon Logistics has long led the way with its Kiva-derived fleet, while GXO Logistics and FedEx Supply Chain are also investing heavily in autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled fulfilment systems.

DHL's scale, diverse technology partnerships, and sector-targeted deployments could give it an advantage in adapting quickly to changing market demands.

By the time DHL completes this latest rollout, its UK robot workforce will number well over 3,000 units. For the world's largest logistics provider, that's not just a technological upgrade – it's a signal that robotics has moved from a pilot-stage experiment to a core operational capability.

In doing so, DHL is not only reshaping its own network but helping set the pace for automation adoption across the entire logistics sector.

More about the robots in DHL's warehouse network Stretch – Boston Dynamics

A high-capacity box-handling robot capable of moving up to 700 packages per hour, Stretch uses a custom suction gripper and advanced vision systems to safely lift parcels up to 23 kg from pallets to conveyors.

Designed for trailer and container unloading, it reduces physical strain on workers and speeds up turnaround in high-volume facilities.

Chuck – 6 River Systems

A collaborative mobile robot that guides warehouse associates through picking tasks, Chuck uses sensors and navigation software to travel autonomously between pick locations.

It can dynamically adjust routes, display picking information, and improve order accuracy, while reducing the amount of walking required for human workers.

Carter – Robust

A 3-in-1 multi-function collaborative robot, Carter can operate autonomously, be guided manually via a force-sensitive handlebar, or act as a load-carrying cart.

It uses AI-powered vSLAM for navigation and integrates with warehouse management systems to deliver productivity gains of up to 60 percent shortly after deployment.

Origin – Locus Robotics

A compact autonomous mobile robot designed for high-density picking environments, Origin works alongside human associates to transport goods within the warehouse.

It optimizes travel paths, reduces downtime, and can be quickly redeployed to different workflows without major infrastructure changes.