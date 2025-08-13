Marketsandmarkets Introduces Sales Intelligence: AI-Driven Insights For High-Performance B2B Sales Teams

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM Sales Intelligence , an AI-powered platform that transforms how B2B sales teams identify opportunities, engage prospects, and close deals. The solution combines advanced artificial intelligence with comprehensive market research to deliver unprecedented sales insights.

"Sales Intelligence empowers sales teams to make data-driven decisions that dramatically improve success rates and accelerate revenue growth," said Sonali Nanda Chief Product Officer at MarketsandMarketsTM.

Key Features:

Intelligent Prospect Identification : AI algorithms analyze market trends and buying signals to identify high-potential prospects before competitors.

Predictive Sales Analytics : Machine learning models predict deal likelihood, optimal engagement timing, and revenue forecasting with exceptional accuracy.

Real-Time Market Intelligence : Continuous monitoring of industry developments and competitive landscape changes keeps sales teams informed.

Personalized Engagement Insights : AI-driven analysis enables highly targeted sales approaches tailored to each prospect.

Automated Lead Scoring : Sophisticated algorithms evaluate and rank leads based on conversion probability and deal potential.

Proven Results

Early adopters report:



40% increase in qualified lead generation

35% reduction in sales cycle length

50% improvement in deal closure rates 60% enhancement in sales forecast accuracy

Market Impact

Sales Intelligence addresses the growing demand for predictive sales technologies by combining comprehensive market data with advanced AI capabilities. Organizations looking to build a high-performance sales intelligence strategy can leverage this platform's distinct advantages over traditional CRM and revenue intelligence solutions .

The solution is immediately available to enterprise customers with flexible deployment options and comprehensive onboarding support.

Additional Resources

