EX-Malian PM Arrested in Major Financial Investigation
(MENAFN) Former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has been taken into custody amid an ongoing financial investigation, judicial sources confirmed Tuesday.
Maiga, together with his chief of staff and multiple financial and administrative officials, was arrested by the National Economic and Financial Unit. Authorities are probing alleged embezzlement of public funds and forgery linked to the Prime Minister's Office accounts covering the years 2021 to 2024.
Confirming the detention, Maiga’s lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare, posted on Facebook, verifying the development.
Maiga, a prominent leader of the "Movement of June 5 - Rally of Patriotic Forces" (M5-RFP), held the prime minister role from June 2021 until November 2024. He was replaced amid rising tensions with the ruling military junta.
