[Latest] Global Generative AI In IT Operations Market Size/Share Worth USD 29.13 Billion By 2034 At A 32.82% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trend, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Generative AI in IT Operations Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 29.13 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 32.82% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Amazon Web Services (AWS), AppDynamics, BMC Software, Broadcom, Dynatrace, Freshworks, Google Cloud (Alphabet), IBM, Micro Focus, Microsoft, Moogsoft, Oracle, PagerDuty, ServiceNow, and Splunk (Cisco) and others. Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Generative AI in IT Operations Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Anomaly Detection & Incident Management, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Capacity Planning, Change Risk Analysis, Intelligent Alerting, Predictive Analytics & Forecasting, Automation of IT Tasks, Log Analysis & Monitoring, Security & Compliance Automation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. “According to the latest research study, the demand of global Generative AI in IT Operations Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1.71 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.26 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 29.13 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 32.82% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.” Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generative AI in IT Operations Market @ Overview According to experts at CMI, service providers using new strategies and technologies offer great chances for businesses in the Generative AI in IT Operations Market in the coming years. Furthermore, we expect the growing significance of organized retailing to drive the market's future growth. Key Trends & Drivers Shift Toward Autonomous IT Operations : Increasingly, organizations are moving into autonomous IT operations where systems self-monitor, heal, and optimize with the minimum amount of human intervention. Generative AI, in this particular scenario, plays a substantial role in producing incident-response suggestions, predicting issues, and performing all sorts of routine maintenance-type work. The trend is supported by the intention to free up manual workloads, facilitate faster response times, and ensure that availability is at an all-time high. In such an IT operation environment, autonomy certainly comes into force, especially in very large-scale, distributed environments where manual management is next to impossible. While enterprises are gearing up for operational resiliency and cost efficiency, this trend toward AI-led autonomy strengthens the demand for generative AI applications in IT operations. Integration with DevOps and CI/CD Pipelines : Generative AI is being channeled into DevOps and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines to enhance software delivery speed and reliability. By running tests, validating deployment, and monitoring performance, generative AI acts to ensure smooth rollouts and quick resolutions to arising issues. The AI can simulate the outcome of a deployment and even forecast the associated risks before any change goes to production. This, therefore, complements the trend surrounding the rise of agile methodologies, where rapid iterations and little-to-no downtime are essential. Hence, the compatibility of development with IT operations continues to rank high as a strategy in the adoption of AI-powered DevOps integration, which feeds into market growth in the generative AI space. Request a Customized Copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report @ Rise of Explainable and Transparent AI Models : The increasing demand for explainable and transparent AI is expected to propel the demand for the growth of the market. Among key decision-making processes in IT operations, a stakeholder needs to know what AI has done and the reason for it. Vendors are responding with models that do not only resolve problems but also increase explainability by providing an audit trail and pertinent context. It does build trust and encourages collaboration between human operators and AI systems. In regulated industries, such collaboration is vital, where accountability or compliance is absolutely necessary. Explainable generative AI enhances the confidence of users and promotes wider use in sensitive and complex IT environments. Increased Use by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) : Whereas large enterprises led the initial adoption, SMEs seem to be now stepping in. Greater availability of cheaper AI tools and easier-to-use interfaces means smaller businesses are harnessing the tools now to perform IT operations, lessen the incidence of failure, and reduce the cost of operations. Cloud-hosted solutions, pay-as-you-go price models, and low-code/no-code builders make generative AI very feasible for smaller businesses. The democratization of AI is creating opportunities that were previously exclusive to large corporations. The adoption of IT in operations-related tools by SMEs is expected to increase dramatically over the next few years as they continue their digital transformation journey. Expansion of AI-Driven Security Operations (SecOps) : Increasingly, generative AI finds application in Security Operations (SecOps) for the identification of threats and predictions of vulnerabilities, as well as to help frame automated responses. IT teams are now under pressure to successfully secure environments due to the increasing sophistication and frequency of cyber threats. AI models can also analyze security logs, identify anomalies, and simulate attack scenarios, thereby recommending proactive actions. Generative AI within SecOps enables rapid threat detection and reduces response time. Overall, as companies focus more on cybersecurity and following rules, the combination of IT operations and security through AI-driven platforms is rapidly becoming a major factor for growth in today's market. Real-Time Data Processing and Edge Intelligence : With the surge of IoT and edge computing technologies, now IT environments are more decentralized and in need of real-time monitoring and decision-making at the edge. Generative AI is being leveraged to work in these situations to perform local analysis, incident detection, and remediation, therefore reducing latency and enabling business continuity for critical applications. The real time data processing further supports the systems that are capable of adapting dynamically to performance conditions. With the increased demand for responsiveness and low-latency operations from sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, and telecom, generative AI working on the edge is gaining momentum toward becoming a massive trend for innovation and market expansion. Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.26 Billion Projected Market Size in 2034 USD 29.13 Billion Market Size in 2024 USD 1.71 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 32.82% CAGR Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Key Segment By Component, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

(A free sample of the Generative AI in IT Operations report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:



The updated report for 2024 includes an Introduction, an Overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

We have included the COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2025

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Generative AI in IT Operations report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report @

SWOT Analysis

Strengths: Generative AI can automate a wide range of repetitive and time-consuming IT tasks, including ticket classification, alert triage, log analysis, code generation, and even automated incident resolution. By leveraging large language models (LLMs) trained on historical incident data and logs, Generative AI can analyze patterns, predict potential failures, and suggest preventive measures before problems escalate into outages. Generative AI solutions, especially cloud-based ones, are highly scalable and can dynamically adapt to manage complex, distributed systems in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

Weakness: Training and deploying large generative AI models require substantial computational resources (e.g., high-performance GPUs) and significant financial investment. Generative AI models are highly dependent on high-quality, diverse, and well-structured training data. Integrating Generative AI tools with existing legacy IT systems, workflows, and tools can be complex and challenging, requiring significant effort and expertise.

Opportunities: As enterprises continue to expand their cloud footprints, the complexity of managing distributed systems will drive further demand for intelligent automation offered by Generative AI . As cloud-based, plug-and-play Generative AI solutions become more accessible and affordable, opportunities are opening up for adoption beyond large enterprises. Enhancing self-service capabilities for users and assisting IT support agents through intelligent chatbots and virtual assistants is a significant area of growth.

Threats: The rapid pace of innovation in Generative AI means that solutions can quickly become outdated, requiring continuous investment in R&D and updates. Evolving laws and regulations around AI, data privacy, and ethical use can create compliance challenges and increase the cost of development and deployment. Existing AIOps solution providers are rapidly integrating Generative AI into their offerings, creating a competitive landscape.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report @

Key questions answered in this report:



What is the size of the Generative AI in IT Operations market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Generative AI in IT Operations market forward?

What are the Generative AI in IT Operations Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Generative AI in IT Operations Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play? What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:



Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2025−2034

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Generative AI in IT Operations Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

Regional Analysis

The Generative AI in IT Operations Market is segmented into various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Here is a brief overview of each region:

North America : In North America, the Generative AI in IT Operations market is in a leading position, with digital maturity, cloud infrastructure, and early AI adoption being the main drivers. Being no different from other industries like finance, healthcare, and tech, enterprises are also implementing generative AI to automate IT operations, reduce costs, and increase service availability. The U.S. stands apart in North America when it comes to the Generative AI in IT Operations market, attributable to the advanced IT ecosystem at the enterprise level and the highly competitive tech landscape existing within the country. American enterprises have a high rate of generative AI adoption to assist with cloud migration, large infrastructure management, and digital transformation.

Europe : Europe's generative AI market for IT operations is steadily growing, with demands for intelligent automation, digital infrastructure upgrades, and data privacy compliance supporting it along the way. Germany, the UK, and France are at the forefront in AI adoption across industries like manufacturing, telecom, and banking. The enterprises in Europe are leveraging generative AI to improve IT efficiency while also meeting GDPR and other regulatory standards. However, the market is weighed down by institutional funding for AI research and increasing investments in digital transformation, as the region is a bit conservative in adopting any new technology. The pursuit of sustainability objectives further motivates companies to invest in IT operations tools.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific Generative AI in IT operations market is expanding at a significant rate being driven by the digitalization of enterprises, adoption of cloud, and an increasing IT services industry. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea have started embracing AI-powered IT management tools to address large infrastructure needs and 24×7 service demands. Different market dynamics and increasing momentum towards operational efficiency in the Asia-Pacific region are pushing organizations to implement generative AI in IT operations. Startups as well as big global tech companies are building the ecosystem. With growing technology investments and an end-user base of millions, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow forcefully.

LAMEA : In the LAMEA region, the generative AI market in IT operations is still in its infancy stage but holds promising prospects for growth due to digital transformation and IT modernization activities. In Latin America, countries such as Brazil and Mexico are investing in AI to enhance service delivery and operational reliability. On the other hand, the Middle East is speeding towards smart infrastructure and cloud technologies, which has, in turn, driven demand for AI-assisted IT management. Despite its sluggish pace, Africa is making progress, particularly in the finance and telecom sectors. While challenges do persist due to infrastructure and skill limitations, vendors are beginning to leverage the opportunities emerging from regional awareness and, hence, strategic partnerships.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report @

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Browse the full “ Generative AI in IT Operations Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises, Hybrid), By Enterprise Size (Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Large Enterprises), By Application (Anomaly Detection & Incident Management, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Capacity Planning, Change Risk Analysis, Intelligent Alerting, Predictive Analytics & Forecasting, Automation of IT Tasks, Log Analysis & Monitoring, Security & Compliance Automation), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034” Report at

List of the prominent players in the Generative AI in IT Operations Market :



Amazon Web Services (AWS)

AppDynamics

BMC Software

Broadcom

Dynatrace

Freshworks

Google Cloud (Alphabet)

IBM

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Moogsoft

Oracle

PagerDuty

ServiceNow

Splunk (Cisco) Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generative AI in IT Operations Market @

Spectacular Deals



Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available. Personalized market brief by author.

Browse More Related Reports:

Prepaid Gift Card Market : Prepaid Gift Card Market Size, Trends and Insights By Offering Type (General Purpose Reloadable Card, Gift Cards, Incentive/Payroll Card, Others), By Card Type (Closed Loop Prepaid Card, Open Loop Prepaid Card), By End User Industry (Retail, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Digital Personalized Nutrition Market : Digital Personalized Nutrition Market Size, Trends and Insights By Purchase Model (Subscription, One Time Purchase), By End-Users (Direct Consumers, Wellness & Fitness Centers, Hospitals & Clinics, Institutions), By Application (Generic Health & Fitness, Disease-Based, Sports Nutrition), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

US Fleet Management Market : US Fleet Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Type (On-demand, On-Premises), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Fleets, Passenger Cars), By Technology (Commercial Telematics Hardware, Software, Connectivity Technologies), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

Europe Fleet Management Market : Europe Fleet Management Market Size, Trends and Insights By Deployment Type (On-demand, On-Premises), By Vehicle Type (Commercial Fleets, Passenger Cars), By Technology (Commercial Telematics Hardware, Software, Connectivity Technologies), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

GCC 5G Services Market : GCC 5g Services Market Size, Trends and Insights By Communication Type (Massive Machine-type Communications (mMTC), Ultra-reliable and Low Latency Communications (uRLLC), Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)), By Industry (Healthcare, Transport and Logistics, Automotive, Media and Entertainment, IT and Telecom, Others), By End User (Enterprises, Individual), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

US WiGig Market : US WiGig Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (WiGig Devices, WiGig Routers & Access Points, WiGig Adapters, WiGig Chipsets, WiGig Infrastructure, Base Stations, Repeaters), By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Gaming Consoles, Smart TVs & Home Entertainment Systems, Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR), Enterprise Solutions, Office & Commercial Networking, Data Centers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025 – 2034

UAE Refurbished Laptops Market : UAE Refurbished Laptops Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product Type (Business Laptops, Consumer Laptops, Gaming Laptops), By Grade (Grade A (Like New), Grade B (Lightly Used), Grade C (Used with Some Wear)), By End User (Individual Consumers, Educational Institutions, Corporate Offices, Government Agencies, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Offline Stores, Company Websites, Third-Party Retailers), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

Traditional Radio Advertising Market : Traditional Radio Advertising Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Terrestrial Radio Broadcast Advertising, Satellite Radio Advertising), By Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), By Industry Vertical (Automotive, Financial Services, Media and Entertainment, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), Retail, Real Estate, Education, Other Industry Verticals), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

The Generative AI in IT Operations Market is segmented as follows:

By Component



Software Services

By Deployment Mode



Cloud-Based

On-Premises Hybrid

By Enterprise Size



Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

By Application



Anomaly Detection & Incident Management

Root Cause Analysis (RCA)

Capacity Planning

Change Risk Analysis

Intelligent Alerting

Predictive Analytics & Forecasting

Automation of IT Tasks

Log Analysis & Monitoring Security & Compliance Automation

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Generative AI in IT Operations Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

This Generative AI in IT Operations Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions .



What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Generative AI in IT Operations Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Generative AI in IT Operations Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Generative AI in IT Operations Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Generative AI in IT Operations Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Generative AI in IT Operations Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Generative AI in IT Operations Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Generative AI in IT Operations Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities? What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Generative AI in IT Operations Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Generative AI in IT Operations Market @

Reasons to Purchase Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report



Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Generative AI in IT Operations Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Generative AI in IT Operations Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

The report includes extensive company profiles, which include company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analyses for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions. Generative AI in IT Operations Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Generative AI in IT Operations market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Generative AI in IT Operations Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Generative AI in IT Operations market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Generative AI in IT Operations market, along with those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

We have provided actual market sizes and forecasts for each of the aforementioned segments.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Generative AI in IT Operations market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Generative AI in IT Operations industry.

Managers in the Generative AI in IT Operations sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Generative AI in IT Operations market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Generative AI in IT Operations products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Generative AI in IT Operations Market Report @

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 737-734-2707

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: ...

Web:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Blog:

Buy this Premium Generative AI in IT Operations Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @