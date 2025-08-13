Indonesia Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033

The Indonesia renewable energy market size reached 52.33 TWh in 2024 and is projected to reach 112.99 TWh by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% during 2025–2033. Market expansion is driven by the country's abundant renewable resources, government initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and commitments to net-zero emission targets. The rapid adoption of solar and wind projects, coupled with significant investments in hydro and bioenergy infrastructure, is supporting a diversified and sustainable energy mix. Technological advancements, favorable regulatory frameworks, and increasing private sector participation are also accelerating the renewable energy transition in Indonesia.

Key Highlights



Market size (2024): 52.33 TWh

Forecast (2033): 112.99 TWh

CAGR (2025–2033): 8.93%

Strong potential for solar and hydro power expansion

Government incentives for renewable project development

Increasing private investment and foreign partnerships in clean energy Commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060 driving long-term growth

How Is AI Transforming the Renewable Energy Market in Indonesia?

AI technologies are improving efficiency, grid stability, and renewable integration, including:



Predictive maintenance for solar panels and wind turbines

AI-driven energy forecasting to balance grid supply and demand

Smart grid optimization for integrating multiple renewable sources

Machine learning models to enhance hydro and bioenergy operations Automated site selection for renewable project development

Key Market Trends and Drivers



Solar Boom: Declining solar PV costs and large-scale project rollouts

Hydro Development: Utilization of Indonesia's extensive river systems

Wind Potential: Offshore and onshore projects gaining momentum

Bioenergy Growth: Expanding biomass and biogas production capacity

Policy Support: Government feed-in tariffs and tax incentives for clean energy International Collaboration: Partnerships with global renewable firms to boost capacity

Market Segmentation

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Analysis by Source



Solar

Wind

Hydro

Bioenergy Others

Analysis by Region



Java

Sumatra

Kalimantan

Sulawesi Others

Latest Development in the Industry



July 2025: Government approved a large-scale floating solar power plant in Java.

June 2025: Wind farm project in Sulawesi commenced construction with international investment.

May 2025: Biomass energy facility inaugurated in Sumatra to supply rural electrification.

April 2025: AI-powered grid management system launched to optimize renewable integration. March 2025: Hydro plant modernization project completed in Kalimantan to increase efficiency.