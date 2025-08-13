Indonesia Renewable Energy Market Size, Share, Top Companies, Trends, Growth And Forecast 2025-2033
The Indonesia renewable energy market size reached 52.33 TWh in 2024 and is projected to reach 112.99 TWh by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.93% during 2025–2033. Market expansion is driven by the country's abundant renewable resources, government initiatives to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and commitments to net-zero emission targets. The rapid adoption of solar and wind projects, coupled with significant investments in hydro and bioenergy infrastructure, is supporting a diversified and sustainable energy mix. Technological advancements, favorable regulatory frameworks, and increasing private sector participation are also accelerating the renewable energy transition in Indonesia.
Key Highlights
-
Market size (2024): 52.33 TWh
Forecast (2033): 112.99 TWh
CAGR (2025–2033): 8.93%
Strong potential for solar and hydro power expansion
Government incentives for renewable project development
Increasing private investment and foreign partnerships in clean energy
Commitment to net-zero emissions by 2060 driving long-term growth
How Is AI Transforming the Renewable Energy Market in Indonesia?
AI technologies are improving efficiency, grid stability, and renewable integration, including:
-
Predictive maintenance for solar panels and wind turbines
AI-driven energy forecasting to balance grid supply and demand
Smart grid optimization for integrating multiple renewable sources
Machine learning models to enhance hydro and bioenergy operations
Automated site selection for renewable project development
Key Market Trends and Drivers
-
Solar Boom: Declining solar PV costs and large-scale project rollouts
Hydro Development: Utilization of Indonesia's extensive river systems
Wind Potential: Offshore and onshore projects gaining momentum
Bioenergy Growth: Expanding biomass and biogas production capacity
Policy Support: Government feed-in tariffs and tax incentives for clean energy
International Collaboration: Partnerships with global renewable firms to boost capacity
Market Segmentation
The report has segmented the market into the following categories:
Analysis by Source
-
Solar
Wind
Hydro
Bioenergy
Others
Analysis by Region
-
Java
Sumatra
Kalimantan
Sulawesi
Others
Latest Development in the Industry
-
July 2025: Government approved a large-scale floating solar power plant in Java.
June 2025: Wind farm project in Sulawesi commenced construction with international investment.
May 2025: Biomass energy facility inaugurated in Sumatra to supply rural electrification.
April 2025: AI-powered grid management system launched to optimize renewable integration.
March 2025: Hydro plant modernization project completed in Kalimantan to increase efficiency.
