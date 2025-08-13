403
Central Hotels & Resorts Achieves 12% Food Waste Reduction, Saves AED 25,000 Annually in Landmark Sustainability Drive
(MENAFN- Clickon Group Mena) Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, is reinforcing its commitment to responsible hospitality with a strategic sustainability program that combines operational efficiency with measurable environmental results. From reducing food waste to eliminating single-use plastics, the group’s initiatives are setting benchmarks for eco-conscious practices in the region’s hospitality industry.
One of the most impactful areas of focus has been food waste management. Across all properties, Central Hotels & Resorts has implemented a comprehensive “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” model, resulting in a 12% reduction in food waste and delivering a 5–7% annual saving on overall food costs.
Organic waste is carefully separated and sent to Dubai Municipality’s Waste-to-Energy facility, diverting up to 10% of waste from landfills and lowering disposal fees by an estimated AED 20,000 to 25,000 each year. These efforts have also prevented the release of 30 to 40 metric tons of CO₂ equivalents annually, aligning with UAE’s climate action goals.
The group’s restaurants have taken a data-driven approach to waste reduction, leveraging digital tools to monitor trends and adjust menus in real time. Buffet offerings are carefully managed to avoid overproduction, while à la carte menus provide portion flexibility based on guest preferences.
Beyond the kitchens, Central Hotels & Resorts has also replaced plastic room amenities with sustainable, fibre-based alternatives in all guest rooms, significantly cutting single-use plastic consumption across its portfolio.
These initiatives have resonated strongly with both guests and employees. Guest satisfaction ratings have risen by 7% to 10%, with many visitors citing the group’s environmental initiatives as a factor in repeat stays. Internally, 80% of team members report greater pride in working for a company that prioritizes sustainability, and many have taken active roles in implementing additional green practices in daily operations.
“Our sustainability roadmap is not just about reducing waste or lowering costs—it’s about creating lasting value for our guests, employees, and community,” said Abdulla Ahmad Ali Al Abdulla Al Ansari, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts. “These initiatives reflect our long-term vision of responsible hospitality, where operational excellence goes hand in hand with environmental stewardship.”
While the group’s progress is significant, Central Hotels & Resorts is already mapping out the next phase of its green strategy. Areas under consideration include energy-efficient technologies, advanced water-saving solutions, and enhanced sustainable sourcing practices. The group is open to collaborations with innovators, suppliers, and organizations that share its goal of building a greener future for the hospitality sector.
With sustainability now embedded in its operations and culture, Central Hotels & Resorts continues to set a forward-thinking example of how the hospitality industry can evolve responsibly while maintaining exceptional guest experiences.
