Keersten Fitzgerald is a GP and a lecturer in the General Practice Clinical School at the University of Sydney. Keersten has a special interest in sexual health, women's health and paediatrics.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.