2025-09-10 01:54:45
Lecturer in General Practice, University of Sydney

Keersten Fitzgerald is a GP and a lecturer in the General Practice Clinical School at the University of Sydney. Keersten has a special interest in sexual health, women's health and paediatrics.

Experience
  • –present Lecturer in General Practice, University of Sydney
Education
  • 2019 Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery, Western Sydney University
Professional Memberships
  • The Royal College of General Practitioners

