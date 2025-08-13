Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transaction In Own Shares


2025-08-13 02:01:09
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09
13 August 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 August 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.560533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,385,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 264,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,230,387 have voting rights and 3,117,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price
(pence per share) 		Aggregated volume
LSE 456.560533 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue
627 460.50 09:00:54 LSE
188 459.50 09:00:56 LSE
347 457.00 09:01:00 LSE
512 458.00 09:05:33 LSE
68 459.50 09:13:02 LSE
63 459.50 09:13:02 LSE
16 459.50 09:13:02 LSE
16 459.50 09:13:02 LSE
437 459.50 09:13:02 LSE
109 460.00 09:16:04 LSE
79 460.00 09:16:04 LSE
409 459.50 09:54:05 LSE
210 459.00 10:27:34 LSE
20 457.50 10:35:03 LSE
275 457.00 10:35:03 LSE
43 457.00 10:35:03 LSE
130 457.00 10:35:03 LSE
52 457.00 10:50:56 LSE
120 457.00 10:50:56 LSE
45 457.00 10:50:56 LSE
269 457.00 10:54:05 LSE
365 455.50 12:09:01 LSE
108 455.50 12:09:01 LSE
64 456.50 12:45:31 LSE
124 456.50 12:45:31 LSE
188 456.00 13:00:01 LSE
113 455.00 13:21:17 LSE
28 455.00 13:25:01 LSE
7 455.00 13:25:01 LSE
72 457.00 13:42:22 LSE
24 457.00 13:42:22 LSE
1 457.00 14:24:36 LSE
187 457.00 14:24:36 LSE
34 456.50 14:32:02 LSE
16 456.50 14:32:02 LSE
16 456.50 14:32:02 LSE
122 456.50 14:32:02 LSE
77 456.50 14:44:14 LSE
16 456.50 14:44:14 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
263 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
13 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
179 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
111 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
81 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
192 455.50 15:18:22 LSE
188 455.00 15:18:22 LSE
4 455.00 15:18:22 LSE
73 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
119 455.00 15:18:22 LSE
121 455.50 15:18:22 LSE
71 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
128 455.50 15:18:22 LSE
64 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:23 LSE
122 455.00 15:18:25 LSE
18 455.00 15:18:25 LSE
327 455.50 15:18:25 LSE
358 456.00 15:18:25 LSE
120 455.50 15:18:25 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
2 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
129 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
61 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
121 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
71 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE
64 456.00 15:18:28 LSE
372 455.50 15:18:28 LSE
128 455.50 15:18:28 LSE
226 455.50 15:18:28 LSE
125 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
43 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
149 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE
170 455.50 15:19:00 LSE
47 455.50 15:19:00 LSE
22 455.50 15:19:00 LSE
93 456.00 15:22:01 LSE
192 456.00 15:22:01 LSE
503 456.00 15:22:01 LSE
100 456.00 15:22:01 LSE
92 456.00 15:22:01 LSE
192 455.50 15:22:01 LSE
192 455.50 15:22:01 LSE
50 456.00 15:23:00 LSE
184 456.00 15:23:01 LSE
107 456.00 15:23:01 LSE
21 456.00 15:23:01 LSE
122 456.00 15:23:01 LSE
125 456.00 15:23:01 LSE
29 455.00 15:24:01 LSE
468 455.00 15:24:01 LSE
92 457.00 15:53:01 LSE
42 457.00 15:54:06 LSE
21 457.00 15:54:06 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
...

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
...al

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates.


