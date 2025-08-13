(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

13 August 2025 Transaction in Own Shares Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the“Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 12 August 2025 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 455.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 460.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 456.560533

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,385,164 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

Additionally, 264,000 shares have been transferred out of treasury to facilitate the exercise of options issued in accordance with the terms of the Performance Shares Plan.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,230,387 have voting rights and 3,117,416 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price

(pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 456.560533 15,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 627 460.50 09:00:54 LSE 188 459.50 09:00:56 LSE 347 457.00 09:01:00 LSE 512 458.00 09:05:33 LSE 68 459.50 09:13:02 LSE 63 459.50 09:13:02 LSE 16 459.50 09:13:02 LSE 16 459.50 09:13:02 LSE 437 459.50 09:13:02 LSE 109 460.00 09:16:04 LSE 79 460.00 09:16:04 LSE 409 459.50 09:54:05 LSE 210 459.00 10:27:34 LSE 20 457.50 10:35:03 LSE 275 457.00 10:35:03 LSE 43 457.00 10:35:03 LSE 130 457.00 10:35:03 LSE 52 457.00 10:50:56 LSE 120 457.00 10:50:56 LSE 45 457.00 10:50:56 LSE 269 457.00 10:54:05 LSE 365 455.50 12:09:01 LSE 108 455.50 12:09:01 LSE 64 456.50 12:45:31 LSE 124 456.50 12:45:31 LSE 188 456.00 13:00:01 LSE 113 455.00 13:21:17 LSE 28 455.00 13:25:01 LSE 7 455.00 13:25:01 LSE 72 457.00 13:42:22 LSE 24 457.00 13:42:22 LSE 1 457.00 14:24:36 LSE 187 457.00 14:24:36 LSE 34 456.50 14:32:02 LSE 16 456.50 14:32:02 LSE 16 456.50 14:32:02 LSE 122 456.50 14:32:02 LSE 77 456.50 14:44:14 LSE 16 456.50 14:44:14 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 263 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 13 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 179 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 111 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 81 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 192 455.50 15:18:22 LSE 188 455.00 15:18:22 LSE 4 455.00 15:18:22 LSE 73 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 119 455.00 15:18:22 LSE 121 455.50 15:18:22 LSE 71 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 128 455.50 15:18:22 LSE 64 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:22 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:23 LSE 122 455.00 15:18:25 LSE 18 455.00 15:18:25 LSE 327 455.50 15:18:25 LSE 358 456.00 15:18:25 LSE 120 455.50 15:18:25 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 2 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 129 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 61 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 121 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 71 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 192 456.00 15:18:26 LSE 64 456.00 15:18:28 LSE 372 455.50 15:18:28 LSE 128 455.50 15:18:28 LSE 226 455.50 15:18:28 LSE 125 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 43 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 149 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 192 455.50 15:18:29 LSE 170 455.50 15:19:00 LSE 47 455.50 15:19:00 LSE 22 455.50 15:19:00 LSE 93 456.00 15:22:01 LSE 192 456.00 15:22:01 LSE 503 456.00 15:22:01 LSE 100 456.00 15:22:01 LSE 92 456.00 15:22:01 LSE 192 455.50 15:22:01 LSE 192 455.50 15:22:01 LSE 50 456.00 15:23:00 LSE 184 456.00 15:23:01 LSE 107 456.00 15:23:01 LSE 21 456.00 15:23:01 LSE 122 456.00 15:23:01 LSE 125 456.00 15:23:01 LSE 29 455.00 15:24:01 LSE 468 455.00 15:24:01 LSE 92 457.00 15:53:01 LSE 42 457.00 15:54:06 LSE 21 457.00 15:54:06 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight's diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

