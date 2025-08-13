Bank Leumi Concludes Q2 2025 With Strong Results: Net Income Of Approx. NIS 2.6 Billion ($774 Million) And ROE Of 16.2% Distribution Of A 50% Dividend
|
Leumi Group - Key Financials
|
Profit and Profitability (in NIS millions)
|
|
For the three months
|
Change in
|
Change in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Interest income
|
4,540
|
4,378
|
162
|
3.7
|
Loan loss expenses (income)
|
223
|
(18)
|
241
|
|
Non-interest income
|
1,446
|
1,365
|
81
|
5.9
|
Operating and other expenses
|
1,610
|
1,651
|
(41)
|
(2.5)
|
Profit before tax
|
4,153
|
4,110
|
43
|
1.0
|
Provision for tax
|
1,623
|
1,340
|
283
|
21.1
|
Profit after tax
|
2,530
|
2,770
|
(240)
|
(8.7)
|
The Bank's share in profits (losses) of associates
|
80
|
(501)
|
581
|
|
Net income attributable to the bank's shareholders
|
2,610
|
2,269
|
341
|
15.0
|
Return on equity (%)
|
16.2
|
15.9
|
|
|
Earnings per share (NIS)
|
1.74
|
1.49
|
|
|
|
For the six months
|
Change in
|
Change in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net Interest income
|
8,557
|
8,145
|
412
|
5.1
|
Loan loss expenses
|
278
|
204
|
74
|
36.3
|
Non-interest income
|
2,814
|
3,893
|
(1,079)
|
(27.7)
|
Operating and other expenses
|
3,341
|
3,476
|
(135)
|
(3.9)
|
Profit before tax
|
7,752
|
8,358
|
(606)
|
(7.3)
|
Provision for tax
|
2,915
|
2,843
|
72
|
2.5
|
Profit after tax
|
4,837
|
5,515
|
(678)
|
(12.3)
|
The Bank's share in profits (losses) of associates
|
176
|
(461)
|
637
|
|
Net income attributable to the bank's shareholders
|
5,013
|
5,054
|
(41)
|
(0.8)
|
Return on equity (%)
|
15.8
|
18.0
|
|
|
Earnings per share (NIS)
|
3.34
|
3.32
|
|
|
Development of Balance Sheet Items (in NIS millions)
|
|
As at June 30
|
Change in %
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net loans to the public
|
489,227
|
433,799
|
12.8
|
Deposits by the public
|
642,253
|
581,187
|
10.5
|
Shareholders' equity
|
65,535
|
58,435
|
12.2
|
Total assets
|
844,333
|
734,039
|
15.0
|
Principal Financial Ratios (%)
|
|
As at June 30
|
2025
|
2024
|
Net loans to the public to total assets
|
57.9
|
59.1
|
Deposits by the public to total assets
|
76.1
|
79.2
|
Total equity to risk assets
|
14.86
|
15.04
|
Tier 1 capital to risk assets
|
12.28
|
12.04
|
Leverage ratio
|
6.98
|
6.99
|
Liquidity coverage ratio
|
130
|
130
The data in this press release has been converted into US dollars solely for convenience purposes, at the representative exchange rate published by the Bank of Israel on June 30, 2025 - NIS 3.372.
Conference Call Details
A conference call for analysts and investors will be held on the same day at 5 PM (Israel); 3 PM (UK); 10 AM (ET) to discuss the results.
To access the conference call please use one of the numbers below (no passcode required):
|
Israel
|
03-918-0610
|
UK
|
0-800-917-9141
|
US & Canada
|
1-866-527-8676
|
All other locations
|
+972-3-918-0610
Please allow sufficient time for registration.
The conference call and webcast will make use of a presentation which will be published on the day of the publication of the Financial Results on the Israeli Securities Authority reporting website (MAGNA) and on the Leumi website under Investor Relations.
An archived recording of the webcast will be available on the Leumi website one business day after the publication of results.
For more information visit the investor relations page on our website or contact Michael Klahr, VP, Head of Investor Relations, at [email protected]
The conference call and webinar does not replace the need to review the latest periodic/quarterly reports containing full information, including forward-looking information, as defined in the Israeli Securities Law, and set out in the aforementioned reports.
