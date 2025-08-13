Financial Results For H1 2025
|Company announcement no. 25
Profit after tax of DKK 707 million and return on equity of 10.0%
In terms of financial performance, the first half of 2025 delivered a profit after tax of DKK 707 million, corresponding to a return on equity after tax of 10.0%.
The result is affected by the falling level of interest rates, with a lower return on the Bank's substantial excess liquidity contributing to a reduction in net interest income. Moreover, there were total restructuring provisions of DKK 350 million and one-off costs for advisory services in connection with Nykredit's acquisition of Spar Nord. Against this background, the Bank realized a profit before impairment charges which was DKK 657 million lower than in the same period of last year.
When compiling the profit for the period excluding items regarding Nykredit's takeover, Spar Nord achieved a return on equity after tax in H1 2025 of 14.4% and a cost/income ratio of 52 – both figures being higher than the Bank's strategic goals.
In terms of our banking business, we maintained a strong momentum from H1 2024 to H1 2025 with a net inflow of customers in our prioritized segments, annual growth in deposits and lending of 12% and 10%, respectively, and a 2% increase in total business volume. For Q2 2025 alone, we achieved lending growth of DKK 1.5 billion and an increase in deposits of DKK 4.9 billion.
Yours sincerly,
Rune Brandt Børglum
CFO
Attachments
-
No. 25 - Interim report for H1 2025 - UK
No. 25 - Financial results for H1 2025 - UK
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment