Zain KSA Sponsors Boccia Championship to Empower People with Disabilities
(MENAFN- Hewar Group) Zain KSA, leading digital and telecommunications services provider in Saudi Arabia, has announced its sponsorship of the 2025 Boccia Championship, aligning the move with its Corporate Sustainability Strategy and commitment to empowering all segments of society. Organized by the Saudi Boccia Federation, the championship will be held from August 30 to September 1 at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Olympic Complex in Riyadh.
The sponsorship underscores Zain KSA’s commitment to supporting persons with disabilities, particularly quadriplegic athletes whose determination and competitive spirit inspire the wider community. The company views inclusion as a foundation for excellence and sustainable progress, believing that empowering persons with disabilities strengthens society as a whole. As digital sponsor, Zain KSA aims to highlight sport as a symbol of hope and resilience. The initiative reflects the compa’y’s approach of pairing digital innovation with social responsibility, in line with its mission to build a better future and advance Saudi Vision ’030’s goal of a vibrant, inclusive society where all individuals have access to equitable opportunities to achieve their ambitions.
Commenting on the milestone, Eman Abdullah AlSaidi, Vice President of Corporate Communications at Zain KSA, st“ted: “We believe that true innovation is only complete when it really touche’ people’s lives. Through our digital ecosystem, we hope to inspire a wonderful world that empowers every individual to unlock their potential, leaving no one behind. Our sponsorship of the Boccia Championship reflects our deep commitment to empowering people with disabilities. Beyond our social responsibility agenda, this is part of our strategic vision for a more inclusive digital world. These champions inspire us with their stories and embody the spirit of determination that we hope to mirror in every initiative we launch. With this sponsorship, we reaffirm our commitment to helping build a vibrant society where everyone can thrive and ambitions are embraced, in alignment with Saudi Vi”ion 2030.”
The sponsorship builds on the company’s wide-ranging social responsibility programs, which have delivered measurable results. Zain KSA received the Gold Award from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development at the inaugural CSR Award in recognition of its impactful sustainability and social responsibility initiatives. The accolade underscores the compa’y’s strategy of empowering the Saudi community and advancing national, humanitarian, and social development efforts within a responsible business framework.
